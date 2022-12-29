Advanced search
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:57 2022-12-29 pm EST
69.21 USD   +2.17%
11:53aServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results January 23rd
BU
12/20Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still Gaining Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
12/20Sector Update: Financial
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results January 23rd

12/29/2022 | 11:53am EST
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on January 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, January 23, 2023 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 3, 2023.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 3 680 M 3 680 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 91,7%
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 67,74 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-20.25%3 680
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%143 256
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%67 716
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.40%52 431
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%48 138
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.86%46 175