Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares : Bank Announces New Hire to Nashville Banking Team

04/21/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nashville, TN -

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), recently announced the addition of Keiona Evans to ServisFirst Bank Nashville as a Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate.

Keiona Evans, Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate

Keiona Evans joins ServisFirst Bank Nashville as a Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate. In this role, she will support several commercial bankers by managing large loan and deposit portfolios. Additionally, she will handle clients' day-to-day requests.

Evans brings over fifteen years of banking experience to the ServisFirst Bank team. Most recently, she served as a Senior Customer Service Representative in Commercial Banking with CapStar Bank. Evans earned her Master of Business Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.

For more information regarding Keiona Evans as Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 19:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
03:24pSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces New Hire to Nashville Banking Team
PU
04/20SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
04/19SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Posts Higher Q1 EPS as Revenue Rises
MT
04/19SERVISFIRST : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/19SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
04/19SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Earnings Flash (SFBS) SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES Reports Q..
MT
04/19ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter of 2021
GL
04/07SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Hovde Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares to Market Perf..
MT
03/29SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Tampa Veteran Banker as Senior Vice Pre..
PU
03/29ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 398 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 3 329 M 3 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 61,53 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.52.72%3 329
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%175 967
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%75 234
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.15%64 764
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.26%62 643
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.90%52 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ