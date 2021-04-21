ServisFirst Bancshares : Bank Announces New Hire to Nashville Banking Team

Nashville, TN -

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), recently announced the addition of Keiona Evans to ServisFirst Bank Nashville as a Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate.

Keiona Evans joins ServisFirst Bank Nashville as a Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate. In this role, she will support several commercial bankers by managing large loan and deposit portfolios. Additionally, she will handle clients' day-to-day requests.

Evans brings over fifteen years of banking experience to the ServisFirst Bank team. Most recently, she served as a Senior Customer Service Representative in Commercial Banking with CapStar Bank. Evans earned her Master of Business Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.

For more information regarding Keiona Evans as Commercial Banking Client Relationship Associate, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.