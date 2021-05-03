ServisFirst Bancshares : Investor Presentation

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "would," "might," "could" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this presentation or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crises and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures - This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Information about any such non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP, can be found in the presentation.
2
ServisFirst at a Glance
Overview
Founded in 2005 in Birmingham, AL
Single bank BHC
High-Performing Metropolitan Commercial Bank
▪
Total Assets(1): $12.65 billion
▪
ROAA (2): 1.72%
▪
Stockholders' Equity(1): $1.03 billion
▪
Efficiency Ratio (2): 28.68%
High Growth Coupled with Pristine Credit Metrics (3)
▪
Gross Loans CAGR: 15%
▪
NPAs / assets (1): 0.16%
▪
NPLs / loans (1): 0.21%
▪
Total Deposits CAGR: 19%
Net Income for Common CAGR: 22%
Diluted EPS CAGR: 21%
1)
As of March 31, 2021
3
2)
For three months ended March 31, 2021
3)
5-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2020
Our Business Strategy
Simple business model
Loans and deposits are primary drivers, not ancillary services
Limited branch footprint
Technology provides efficiency
Big bank products and bankers
With the style of service and delivery of a community bank
Core deposit focus coupled with C&I lending emphasis
Scalable, decentralized business model
Regional CEOs drive revenue
Opportunistic expansion, attractive geographies
Teams of the best bankers in each metropolitan market
Disciplined growth company that sets high standards for performance
4
Opportunistic Expansion
Identify great bankers in attractive markets
Focus on people as opposed to places
Target minimum of $300 million in assets within 3 years
Best bankers in growing markets
Market strategies
Regional CEOs execute simple business model
Back office support and risk management infrastructure
Non-legalboard of directors comprised of key business people
Provide professional banking services to mid-market commercial customers that have been neglected or pushed down to branch personnel by national and other larger regional banks
Opportunistic future expansion
Southern markets, metropolitan focus
Draw on expertise of industry contacts
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:50:02 UTC.