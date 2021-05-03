Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares : Investor Presentation

05/03/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

NASDAQ: SFBS

May 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "would," "might," "could" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this presentation or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crises and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.
  • Non-GAAPFinancial Measures - This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Information about any such non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP, can be found in the presentation.

2

ServisFirst at a Glance

Overview

  • Founded in 2005 in Birmingham, AL
  • Single bank BHC

High-Performing Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Total Assets(1): $12.65 billion

ROAA (2): 1.72%

Stockholders' Equity(1): $1.03 billion

Efficiency Ratio (2): 28.68%

High Growth Coupled with Pristine Credit Metrics (3)

Gross Loans CAGR: 15%

NPAs / assets (1): 0.16%

NPLs / loans (1): 0.21%

Total Deposits CAGR: 19%

  • Net Income for Common CAGR: 22%
  • Diluted EPS CAGR: 21%

1)

As of March 31, 2021

3

2)

For three months ended March 31, 2021

3)

5-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2020

Our Business Strategy

  • Simple business model
    • Loans and deposits are primary drivers, not ancillary services
  • Limited branch footprint
    • Technology provides efficiency
  • Big bank products and bankers
    • With the style of service and delivery of a community bank
  • Core deposit focus coupled with C&I lending emphasis
  • Scalable, decentralized business model
    • Regional CEOs drive revenue
  • Opportunistic expansion, attractive geographies
    • Teams of the best bankers in each metropolitan market
  • Disciplined growth company that sets high standards for performance

4

Opportunistic Expansion

  • Identify great bankers in attractive markets
    • Focus on people as opposed to places
    • Target minimum of $300 million in assets within 3 years
    • Best bankers in growing markets
  • Market strategies
    • Regional CEOs execute simple business model
    • Back office support and risk management infrastructure
    • Non-legalboard of directors comprised of key business people
    • Provide professional banking services to mid-market commercial customers that have been neglected or pushed down to branch personnel by national and other larger regional banks
  • Opportunistic future expansion
    • Southern markets, metropolitan focus
    • Draw on expertise of industry contacts

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
05:51pSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Investor Presentation
PU
05:14pSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/28SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. NAMED T : Guardians of Growth in Uncertain Times
GL
04/28SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces New Hire to Tampa Bay Banking Team
PU
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at ServisFirst Bancshares
MT
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/26ServisFirst Bank Announces Director of Business Development
GL
04/26SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Growth in Central Florida
PU
04/26SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Director of Business Development
PU
04/21SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces New Hire to Nashville Banking Team
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 398 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 3 535 M 3 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 63,24 $
Spread / Highest target 7,53%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.56.96%3 425
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.99%157 771
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 800
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED28.19%62 562
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.12%57 013
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 638
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ