SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
Birmingham, Ala. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - July 15, 2024 - ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Diluted EPS grew from $0.92 in the first quarter of 2024 to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net interest margin increased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.
- Deposits grew by 16% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 8% year-over-year.
- Loans grew by 15% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 6% year-over-year.
- Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.23%.
- Liquidity remains strong with over $1.3 billion in cash and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.
- Book value per share of $27.71, up 11% year-over-year.
- Entered the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market.
Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, "We were pleased to add a strong banking team and enter the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market during the quarter, and believe it should become one of our top community banking markets. Loan and deposit growth were strong throughout our footprint with the addition of new bankers and serving new and expanded customer relationships."
Kirk Pressley, CFO, said, "We are happy with the margin progression and momentum. Our dollar margin increased by $3.4 million from the first quarter, a 13% annualized linked quarter increase. The net interest margin percentage increased an impressive 13 basis points to 2.79%."
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)
% Change From
% Change From
Period Ending
Period Ending
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023 to
Period Ending
Period Ending
to Period Ending
Period Ending
Period Ending
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
$
52,136
$
50,026
4.2 %
$
53,468
(2.5)%
Net Income
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
52,105
$
50,026
4.2 %
$
53,437
(2.5)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.95
$
0.92
3.7 %
$
0.98
(3.1)%
Return on Average Assets
1.34 %
1.26%
1.50 %
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
14.08 %
13.82%
15.85 %
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,638,118
54,595,384
54,527,317
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*
$
52,136
$
51,373
1.5 %
$
53,468
(2.5)%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders, net of tax*
$
52,105
$
51,373
1.4 %
$
53,437
(2.5)%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*
$
0.95
$
0.94
1.1 %
$
0.98
(3.1)%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*
1.34
%
1.29%
1.50
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common
14.08
15.85
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*
%
14.19%
%
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS
$
102,162
$
111,439
(8.3)%
Net Income
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
102,131
$
111,408
(8.3)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.87
$
2.04
(8.5)%
Return on Average Assets
1.30 %
1.57 %
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
13.96 %
16.83 %
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,616,751
54,520,025
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*
$
103,509
$
111,439
(7.1)%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders, net of tax*
$
103,478
$
111,408
(7.1)%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*
$
1.89
$
2.04
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*
1.31 %
1.57 %
Adjusted Return on Average Common
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*
14.15 %
16.83 %
BALANCE SHEET
$
16,049,814
$ 15,721,630
2.1 %
$
15,072,808
6.5 %
Total Assets
Loans
12,332,780
11,880,696
3.8 %
11,604,894
6.3 %
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
2,475,415
2,627,639
(5.8)%
2,855,102
(13.3)%
Total Deposits
13,259,392
12,751,448
4.0 %
12,288,219
7.9 %
Stockholders' Equity
1,510,578
1,476,036
2.3 %
1,363,471
10.8 %
- This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
DETAILED FINANCIALS
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $53.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $53.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.92 for both in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.98 for both in the second quarter of 2023.
Annualized return on average assets was 1.34% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.08% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% and 15.85%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
Net interest income was $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $102.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $101.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.93% in the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.40% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.94% during the second quarter of 2023. Investment yields were 3.32% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.16% during the first quarter of 2024 and 2.64% during the second quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 4.08% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.04% during the first quarter of 2024 and 3.32% during the second quarter of 2023. Average federal funds purchased rates were 5.50% during second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.50% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.14% during the second quarter of 2023.
Average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.06 billion, an increase of $322.0 million, or 11.0% annualized, from average loans of $11.74 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $463.7 million, or 4.0%, from average loans of $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.33 billion, an increase of $452.1 million, or 15.3% annualized, from $11.88 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $727.9 million, or 6.3%, from $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023.
Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.86 billion, a decrease of $61.0 million, or 1.9% annualized, from average total deposits of $12.92 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.28 billion, or 11.0%, from average total deposits of $11.58 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $13.26 billion, an increase of $507.9 million, or 16.0% annualized, from $12.75 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $971.2 million, or 7.9%, from $12.29 billion for the second quarter of 2023.
Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.22% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in non-performing assets to total assets can be attributed to a single relationship that moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. This loan has been closely monitored and is well-collateralized. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.11% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was 1.28%, 1.31%, and 1.31%, respectively. We recorded a $5.4 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-interest income increased $309,000, or 3.6%, to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $78,000, or .9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $151,000, or 7.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $143,000, or 6.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $683,000, or 98.1%, to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $696,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $701,000, or 103.4%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily attributed to a combination of favorable market conditions and increased staffing levels. Net credit card revenue decreased $73,000, or 3.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $178,000, or 8.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income decreased $438,000, or 17.5%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.2 million, or 36.3%, on a linked quarter basis. We recognized $1.2 million of income attributed to a death benefit related to a former employee in our BOLI program during the first quarter of 2024, and $890,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Other operating income decreased $14,000, or 1.7%, to $828,000 for the second quarter of 2024 from $842,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $229,000, or 38.2%, on a linked quarter basis.
Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million, or 11.3%, to $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.5 million, or 7.5%, on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded the impact from election of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments made primarily for the purpose of receiving income tax credits due to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2023-02. The proportional amortization method results in the cost of the investment being amortized in proportion to the income tax credits and other income tax benefits received, with the amortization of the investment and the income tax credits being presented net in the income statement as a component of income tax expense. Previously the amortization of the investment was included in other non-interest expenses. Salary and benefit expense increased $5.4 million, or 28.8%, to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 48, or 8.3%, to 625 at June 30, 2024 compared to 577 at June 30, 2023, and increased by 20, or 3.3%, from the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in salary and benefit expense year-over-year continues to be largely due to the normalization of incentives and increased salary expenses due to an increase in FTE employees. Incentives increased approximately $2.7 million, and salaries increased approximately $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2023. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $146,000, or 4.3%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $10,000, or .3%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $1.3 million, or 20.4%, to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $299,000, or 4.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $161,000, or 10.2%, to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $277,000, or 18.9%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $40,000, or 1.8%, to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.7 million, or 43.6%, on a linked quarter basis. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC implemented a special assessment adjustment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund resulting in an expense of $1.8 million. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Other operating expenses decreased $2.6 million, or 41.8%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.6 million, or 49.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in other operating expenses were largely due to the application of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments, discussed above. The efficiency ratio was 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 35.02% during the second quarter of 2023 and 43.30% during the first quarter of 2024.
Income tax expense increased $3.2 million, or 28.6%, to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Our effective tax rate was 21.71% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 17.38% for the second quarter of 2023. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 of $396,000 and $138,000, respectively.
About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate loan production offices in Florida and Tennessee. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.govor at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "could," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2024, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.
More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.comor by calling (205) 949-0302.
CONTACT: ServisFirst Bank Davis Mange (205) 949-3420dmange@servisfirstbank.com
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
2nd quarter 2024
1st quarter 2024
4th quarter 2023
3rd quarter 2023
2nd quarter 2023
Interest income
$
227,540
$
226,710
$
229,062
$
213,206
$
189,656
Interest expense
121,665
124,215
127,375
113,508
88,405
Net interest income
105,875
102,495
101,687
99,698
101,251
Provision for credit losses
5,353
4,368
3,582
4,282
6,654
Net interest income after provision for credit
100,522
98,127
98,105
95,416
94,597
Non-interest income
8,891
8,813
7,379
8,135
8,582
Non-interest expense
42,818
46,303
58,258
41,663
38,466
Income before income tax
66,595
60,637
47,226
61,888
64,713
Provision for income tax
14,459
10,611
5,152
8,548
11,245
Net income
52,136
50,026
42,074
53,340
53,468
Preferred stock dividends
31
-
31
-
31
Net income available to common stockholders
$
52,105
$
50,026
$
42,043
$
53,340
$
53,437
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.96
$
0.92
$
0.77
$
0.98
$
0.98
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.95
$
0.92
$
0.77
$
0.98
$
0.98
Average diluted shares outstanding
54,638,118
54,595,384
54,548,719
54,530,635
54,527,317
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
16,049,814
$
15,721,630
$
16,129,668
$
16,044,332
$
15,072,808
Loans
12,332,780
11,880,696
11,658,829
11,641,130
11,604,894
Debt securities
1,941,647
1,941,625
1,882,847
1,878,701
2,048,227
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,475,415
2,627,639
2,643,101
2,621,072
2,855,102
Total deposits
13,259,392
12,751,448
13,273,511
13,142,376
12,288,219
Borrowings
64,739
64,737
64,735
64,751
64,737
Stockholders' equity
1,510,578
1,476,036
1,440,405
1,401,384
1,363,471
Shares outstanding
54,522,802
54,507,778
54,461,580
54,425,447
54,425,033
Book value per share
$
27.71
$
27.08
$
26.45
$
25.75
$
25.05
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
27.46
$
26.83
$
26.20
$
25.50
$
24.80
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)
Net interest margin
2.79 %
2.66
%
2.57
%
2.64
%
2.93
%
Return on average assets
1.34 %
1.26
%
1.04
%
1.37
%
1.50
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
14.08 %
13.82
%
11.78
%
15.34
%
15.85
%
Efficiency ratio
37.31 %
43.30
%
55.23
%
38.64
%
35.02
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
1.13 %
1.20
%
1.47
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
10.93 %
11.07
%
10.91
%
10.69
%
10.37
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.93 %
11.08
%
10.92
%
10.69
%
10.38
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.43 %
12.61
%
12.45
%
12.25
%
11.94
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.81 %
9.44
%
9.12
%
9.35
%
9.83
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets
9.33 %
9.31
%
8.85
%
8.66
%
8.96
%
- This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures."
- Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million associated with the FDIC's special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. These expenses are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and not part of the noninterest expense run rate. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-
GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.
At June 30, 2024
At March 31,
At December 31,
At September
At June 30, 2023
2024
2023
30, 2023
Book value per share - GAAP
$
27.71
$
27.08
$
26.45
$
25.75
$
25.05
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
1,510,578
1,476,036
1,440,405
1,401,384
1,363,471
Adjustment for Goodwill
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
$
1,496,963
$
1,462,421
$
1,426,790
$
1,387,769
$
1,349,856
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP
$
27.46
$
26.83
$
26.22
$
25.50
$
24.80
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP
9.41
%
9.39
%
8.93
%
8.73
%
9.05
%
Total assets - GAAP
$
16,049,814
$
16,048,819
$
16,129,668
$
16,044,332
$
15,072,808
Adjustment for Goodwill
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP
$
16,036,199
%
$
16,035,204
$
16,116,053
$
16,030,717
$
15,059,193
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP
9.33
9.33
%
8.85
%
8.66
%
8.96
%
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended March 31,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income - GAAP
$
52,136
$
50,026
$
53,468
$
102,162
$
111,439
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
1,799
-
1,799
-
Tax on adjustments
-
(452)
-
(452)
-
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP
$
52,136
$
51,373
$
53,468
$
103,509
$
111,439
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP
$
52,105
$
50,026
$
53,437
$
102,131
$
111,408
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
1,799
-
1,799
-
Tax on adjustments
-
(452)
-
(452)
-
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP
$
52,105
$
51,373
$
53,437
$
103,478
$
111,408
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
0.95
$
0.92
$
0.98
$
1.87
$
2.04
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
0.03
-
0.03
-
Tax on adjustments
-
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
$
0.95
$
0.94
$
0.98
$
1.89
$
2.04
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.34 %
1.26 %
1.50 %
1.30 %
1.57 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP
$
52,105
$
50,026
$
53,437
$
102,131
$
111,408
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
1,799
-
1,799
-
Tax on adjustments
-
(452)
-
(452)
-
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP
$
52,105
$
51,373
$
53,437
$
103,478
$
111,408
Average assets - GAAP
$
15,697,538
$
15,957,579
$
14,291,873
$
15,827,894
$
14,344,749
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP
1.34
%
1.29
%
1.50
%
1.31
%
1.57
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
14.08 %
13.82 %
15.85 %
13.96 %
16.83 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP
$
52,105
$
50,026
$
53,437
$
102,131
$
111,408
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
1,799
-
1,799
-
Tax on adjustments
-
(452)
-
(452)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
$
52,105
$
51,373
$
53,437
$
103,478
$
111,408
Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP
$
1,488,429
$
1,455,938
$
1,351,944
$
1,471,048
$
1,335,267
Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP
14.08
%
14.19
%
15.85
%
14.15
%
16.83
%
Efficiency ratio
37.31 %
55.23 %
35.02 %
39.42 %
34.81 %
Non-interest expense - GAAP
$
42,818
$
46,303
$
38,466
$
89,121
$
78,130
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment
-
1,799
-
1,799
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
42,818
$
44,504
$
38,466
$
87,322
$
78,130
Net interest income plus non-interest income - GAAP
$
114,766
$
111,308
$
109,833
$
226,074
$
224,455
Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP
37.31 %
39.98 %
35.02 %
38.63 %
34.81 %
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
%
ASSETS
Change
$
135,711
$
107,251
27
%
Cash and due from banks
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions
1,129,922
852,483
33
%
Federal funds sold
11,132
17,958
(38) %
Cash and cash equivalents
1,276,765
977,692
31
%
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,174,389
990,921
19
%
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $684,235 and $963,843, respectively)
767,258
1,057,306
(27) %
Restricted equity securities
11,300
7,307
55
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
11,174
3,981
181
%
Loans
12,332,780
11,604,894
6
%
Less allowance for credit losses
(158,092)
(152,272)
4
%
Loans, net
12,174,688
11,452,622
6
%
Premises and equipment, net
59,200
59,655
(1) %
Goodwill
13,615
13,615
- %
Other assets
561,425
509,709
10
%
Total assets
$
16,049,814
$
15,072,808
6
%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
$
2,475,415
$
2,855,102
(13) %
Non-interest-bearing demand
Interest-bearing
10,783,977
9,433,117
14
%
Total deposits
13,259,392
12,288,219
8
%
Federal funds purchased
1,097,154
1,298,066
(15) %
Other borrowings
64,739
64,737
-
%
Other liabilities
117,951
58,315
102
%
Total liabilities
14,539,236
13,709,337
6
%
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at
-
-
-
%
June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,522,802
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024, and 54,398,025
54
54
-
%
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023
Additional paid-in capital
234,495
230,659
2
%
Retained earnings
1,322,049
1,190,920
11
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(46,520)
(58,662)
(21) %
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
1,510,078
1,362,971
11
%
Noncontrolling interest
500
500
-
%
Total stockholders' equity
1,510,578
1,363,471
11
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,049,814
$
15,072,808
6
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Interest income:
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
194,300
$
171,718
$
381,278
$
335,450
Interest and fees on loans
Taxable securities
16,158
11,570
32,137
22,465
Nontaxable securities
9
17
18
38
Federal funds sold
538
227
1,079
841
Other interest and dividends
16,535
6,124
39,738
12,184
Total interest income
227,540
189,656
454,250
370,978
Interest expense:
104,671
71,971
208,737
127,684
Deposits
Borrowed funds
16,994
16,434
37,143
33,742
Total interest expense
121,665
88,405
245,880
161,426
Net interest income
105,875
101,251
208,370
209,552
Provision for credit losses
5,353
6,654
9,721
10,851
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
100,522
94,597
198,649
198,701
Non-interest income:
2,293
2,142
4,443
4,076
Service charges on deposit accounts
Mortgage banking
1,379
696
2,057
1,138
Credit card income
2,333
2,406
4,488
4,095
Bank-owned life insurance income
2,058
2,496
5,289
4,117
Other operating income
828
842
1,427
1,477
Total non-interest income
8,891
8,582
17,704
14,903
Non-interest expense:
24,213
18,795
47,199
37,861
Salaries and employee benefits
Equipment and occupancy expense
3,567
3,421
7,124
6,856
Third party processing and other services
7,465
6,198
14,631
13,482
Professional services
1,741
1,580
3,205
3,234
FDIC and other regulatory assessments
2,202
2,242
6,107
3,759
Other real estate owned expense
7
6
37
12
Other operating expense
3,623
6,224
10,818
12,926
Total non-interest expense
42,818
38,466
89,121
78,130
Income before income tax
66,595
64,713
127,232
135,474
Provision for income tax
14,459
11,245
25,070
24,035
Net income
52,136
53,468
102,162
111,439
Dividends on preferred stock
31
-
31
31
Net income available to common stockholders
$
52,105
$
53,437
$
102,131
$
111,408
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.96
$
0.98
$
1.87
$
2.05
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.95
$
0.98
$
1.87
$
2.04
LOANS BY TYPE (In thousands)
Commercial, financial and
2nd Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2024
4th Quarter 2023
3rd Quarter 2023
$
2,935,577
$
2,834,102
$
2,823,986
$
2,890,535
Real estate - construction
1,510,677
1,546,716
1,519,619
1,509,937
Real estate - mortgage:
Owner-occupied commercial
2,399,644
2,377,042
2,257,163
2,237,684
1-4 family mortgage
1,350,428
1,284,888
1,249,938
1,170,099
Other mortgage
4,072,007
3,777,758
3,744,346
3,766,124
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage
7,822,079
7,439,688
7,251,447
7,173,907
Consumer
64,447
60,190
63,777
66,751
Total loans
$
12,332,780
$
11,880,696
$
11,658,829
$
11,641,130
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses:
2nd Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2024
4th Quarter 2023
3rd Quarter 2023
Beginning balance
$
155,892
$
153,317
$
152,247
$
152,272
Loans charged off:
Commercial financial and agricultural
3,355
1,842
2,831
4,783
Real estate - construction
-
-
89
19
Real estate - mortgage
119
67
14
-
Consumer
108
98
231
341
Total charge offs
3,582
2,007
3,165
5,143
Recoveries:
Commercial financial and agricultural
406
199
614
825
Real estate - construction
8
-
-
-
Real estate - mortgage
-
6
-
-
Consumer
15
9
39
11
Total recoveries
429
214
653
836
Net charge-offs
3,153
1,793
2,512
4,307
Provision for credit losses
5,353
4,368
3,582
4,282
Ending balance
$
158,092
$
155,892
$
153,317
$
152,247
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.32
%
1.31
%
Allowance for credit losses to total average
loans
1.31
%
1.33
%
1.32
%
1.31
%
Net charge-offs to total average loans
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.09
%
0.15
%
Provision for credit losses to total average
loans
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
33,454
$
34,457
$
19,349
$
20,912
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
1,482
380
2,184
1,692
Other real estate owned and
repossessed assets
1,458
490
995
690
Total
$
36,394
$
35,327
$
22,528
$
23,294
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.23
%
0.22
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
472.57
%
452.42
%
795.17
%
731.74
%
2nd Quarter 2023
$ 2,986,453 1,397,732
2,294,002
1,167,238
3,686,434
7,147,674
73,035
$ 11,604,894
2nd Quarter 2023
$ 148,965
4,358
-
131
111
4,600
1,233
-
-
21
1,254
3,346
6,654
$ 152,272
1.31 %
1.31 %
0.11 %
0.23 %
$ 16,897 5,947
832
$ 23,676
0.20 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
901.18 %
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 20:17:25 UTC.