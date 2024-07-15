SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Birmingham, Ala. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - July 15, 2024 - ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Diluted EPS grew from $0.92 in the first quarter of 2024 to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Deposits grew by 16% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 8% year-over-year.
  • Loans grew by 15% annualized from the first quarter of 2024 and 6% year-over-year.
  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.23%.
  • Liquidity remains strong with over $1.3 billion in cash and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.
  • Book value per share of $27.71, up 11% year-over-year.
  • Entered the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, "We were pleased to add a strong banking team and enter the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market during the quarter, and believe it should become one of our top community banking markets. Loan and deposit growth were strong throughout our footprint with the addition of new bankers and serving new and expanded customer relationships."

Kirk Pressley, CFO, said, "We are happy with the margin progression and momentum. Our dollar margin increased by $3.4 million from the first quarter, a 13% annualized linked quarter increase. The net interest margin percentage increased an impressive 13 basis points to 2.79%."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)

% Change From

% Change From

Period Ending

Period Ending

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 to

Period Ending

Period Ending

to Period Ending

Period Ending

Period Ending

QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

$

52,136

$

50,026

4.2 %

$

53,468

(2.5)%

Net Income

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

52,105

$

50,026

4.2 %

$

53,437

(2.5)%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.95

$

0.92

3.7 %

$

0.98

(3.1)%

Return on Average Assets

1.34 %

1.26%

1.50 %

Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

14.08 %

13.82%

15.85 %

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

54,638,118

54,595,384

54,527,317

Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*

$

52,136

$

51,373

1.5 %

$

53,468

(2.5)%

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common

Stockholders, net of tax*

$

52,105

$

51,373

1.4 %

$

53,437

(2.5)%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*

$

0.95

$

0.94

1.1 %

$

0.98

(3.1)%

Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*

1.34

%

1.29%

1.50

%

Adjusted Return on Average Common

14.08

15.85

Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*

%

14.19%

%

YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS

$

102,162

$

111,439

(8.3)%

Net Income

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

102,131

$

111,408

(8.3)%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.87

$

2.04

(8.5)%

Return on Average Assets

1.30 %

1.57 %

Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

13.96 %

16.83 %

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

54,616,751

54,520,025

Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*

$

103,509

$

111,439

(7.1)%

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common

Stockholders, net of tax*

$

103,478

$

111,408

(7.1)%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*

$

1.89

$

2.04

Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*

1.31 %

1.57 %

Adjusted Return on Average Common

Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*

14.15 %

16.83 %

BALANCE SHEET

$

16,049,814

$ 15,721,630

2.1 %

$

15,072,808

6.5 %

Total Assets

Loans

12,332,780

11,880,696

3.8 %

11,604,894

6.3 %

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

2,475,415

2,627,639

(5.8)%

2,855,102

(13.3)%

Total Deposits

13,259,392

12,751,448

4.0 %

12,288,219

7.9 %

Stockholders' Equity

1,510,578

1,476,036

2.3 %

1,363,471

10.8 %

  • This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $53.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $53.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.92 for both in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.98 for both in the second quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.34% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.08% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% and 15.85%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income was $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $102.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $101.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2.93% in the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.40% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.94% during the second quarter of 2023. Investment yields were 3.32% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.16% during the first quarter of 2024 and 2.64% during the second quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 4.08% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.04% during the first quarter of 2024 and 3.32% during the second quarter of 2023. Average federal funds purchased rates were 5.50% during second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.50% during the first quarter of 2024 and 5.14% during the second quarter of 2023.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.06 billion, an increase of $322.0 million, or 11.0% annualized, from average loans of $11.74 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $463.7 million, or 4.0%, from average loans of $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.33 billion, an increase of $452.1 million, or 15.3% annualized, from $11.88 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $727.9 million, or 6.3%, from $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $12.86 billion, a decrease of $61.0 million, or 1.9% annualized, from average total deposits of $12.92 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.28 billion, or 11.0%, from average total deposits of $11.58 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 were $13.26 billion, an increase of $507.9 million, or 16.0% annualized, from $12.75 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $971.2 million, or 7.9%, from $12.29 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.22% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in non-performing assets to total assets can be attributed to a single relationship that moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. This loan has been closely monitored and is well-collateralized. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.11% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was 1.28%, 1.31%, and 1.31%, respectively. We recorded a $5.4 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income increased $309,000, or 3.6%, to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $78,000, or .9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $151,000, or 7.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $143,000, or 6.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $683,000, or 98.1%, to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $696,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $701,000, or 103.4%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily attributed to a combination of favorable market conditions and increased staffing levels. Net credit card revenue decreased $73,000, or 3.0%, to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $178,000, or 8.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income decreased $438,000, or 17.5%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.2 million, or 36.3%, on a linked quarter basis. We recognized $1.2 million of income attributed to a death benefit related to a former employee in our BOLI program during the first quarter of 2024, and $890,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Other operating income decreased $14,000, or 1.7%, to $828,000 for the second quarter of 2024 from $842,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $229,000, or 38.2%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million, or 11.3%, to $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.5 million, or 7.5%, on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded the impact from election of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments made primarily for the purpose of receiving income tax credits due to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2023-02. The proportional amortization method results in the cost of the investment being amortized in proportion to the income tax credits and other income tax benefits received, with the amortization of the investment and the income tax credits being presented net in the income statement as a component of income tax expense. Previously the amortization of the investment was included in other non-interest expenses. Salary and benefit expense increased $5.4 million, or 28.8%, to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 48, or 8.3%, to 625 at June 30, 2024 compared to 577 at June 30, 2023, and increased by 20, or 3.3%, from the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in salary and benefit expense year-over-year continues to be largely due to the normalization of incentives and increased salary expenses due to an increase in FTE employees. Incentives increased approximately $2.7 million, and salaries increased approximately $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2023. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $146,000, or 4.3%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $10,000, or .3%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $1.3 million, or 20.4%, to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $299,000, or 4.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $161,000, or 10.2%, to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and increased $277,000, or 18.9%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $40,000, or 1.8%, to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $1.7 million, or 43.6%, on a linked quarter basis. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC implemented a special assessment adjustment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund resulting in an expense of $1.8 million. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Other operating expenses decreased $2.6 million, or 41.8%, to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $3.6 million, or 49.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in other operating expenses were largely due to the application of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments, discussed above. The efficiency ratio was 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 35.02% during the second quarter of 2023 and 43.30% during the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense increased $3.2 million, or 28.6%, to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Our effective tax rate was 21.71% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 17.38% for the second quarter of 2023. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 of $396,000 and $138,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate loan production offices in Florida and Tennessee. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.govor at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "could," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2024, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.comor by calling (205) 949-0302.

CONTACT: ServisFirst Bank Davis Mange (205) 949-3420dmange@servisfirstbank.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

2nd quarter 2024

1st quarter 2024

4th quarter 2023

3rd quarter 2023

2nd quarter 2023

Interest income

$

227,540

$

226,710

$

229,062

$

213,206

$

189,656

Interest expense

121,665

124,215

127,375

113,508

88,405

Net interest income

105,875

102,495

101,687

99,698

101,251

Provision for credit losses

5,353

4,368

3,582

4,282

6,654

Net interest income after provision for credit

100,522

98,127

98,105

95,416

94,597

Non-interest income

8,891

8,813

7,379

8,135

8,582

Non-interest expense

42,818

46,303

58,258

41,663

38,466

Income before income tax

66,595

60,637

47,226

61,888

64,713

Provision for income tax

14,459

10,611

5,152

8,548

11,245

Net income

52,136

50,026

42,074

53,340

53,468

Preferred stock dividends

31

-

31

-

31

Net income available to common stockholders

$

52,105

$

50,026

$

42,043

$

53,340

$

53,437

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.96

$

0.92

$

0.77

$

0.98

$

0.98

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.95

$

0.92

$

0.77

$

0.98

$

0.98

Average diluted shares outstanding

54,638,118

54,595,384

54,548,719

54,530,635

54,527,317

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

Total assets

$

16,049,814

$

15,721,630

$

16,129,668

$

16,044,332

$

15,072,808

Loans

12,332,780

11,880,696

11,658,829

11,641,130

11,604,894

Debt securities

1,941,647

1,941,625

1,882,847

1,878,701

2,048,227

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,475,415

2,627,639

2,643,101

2,621,072

2,855,102

Total deposits

13,259,392

12,751,448

13,273,511

13,142,376

12,288,219

Borrowings

64,739

64,737

64,735

64,751

64,737

Stockholders' equity

1,510,578

1,476,036

1,440,405

1,401,384

1,363,471

Shares outstanding

54,522,802

54,507,778

54,461,580

54,425,447

54,425,033

Book value per share

$

27.71

$

27.08

$

26.45

$

25.75

$

25.05

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

27.46

$

26.83

$

26.20

$

25.50

$

24.80

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)

Net interest margin

2.79 %

2.66

%

2.57

%

2.64

%

2.93

%

Return on average assets

1.34 %

1.26

%

1.04

%

1.37

%

1.50

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

14.08 %

13.82

%

11.78

%

15.34

%

15.85

%

Efficiency ratio

37.31 %

43.30

%

55.23

%

38.64

%

35.02

%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

1.13 %

1.20

%

1.47

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (2)

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

10.93 %

11.07

%

10.91

%

10.69

%

10.37

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

10.93 %

11.08

%

10.92

%

10.69

%

10.38

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.43 %

12.61

%

12.45

%

12.25

%

11.94

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

9.81 %

9.44

%

9.12

%

9.35

%

9.83

%

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets

9.33 %

9.31

%

8.85

%

8.66

%

8.96

%

  1. This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures."
  2. Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million associated with the FDIC's special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. These expenses are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and not part of the noninterest expense run rate. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-

GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At June 30, 2024

At March 31,

At December 31,

At September

At June 30, 2023

2024

2023

30, 2023

Book value per share - GAAP

$

27.71

$

27.08

$

26.45

$

25.75

$

25.05

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP

1,510,578

1,476,036

1,440,405

1,401,384

1,363,471

Adjustment for Goodwill

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

$

1,496,963

$

1,462,421

$

1,426,790

$

1,387,769

$

1,349,856

Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP

$

27.46

$

26.83

$

26.22

$

25.50

$

24.80

Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP

9.41

%

9.39

%

8.93

%

8.73

%

9.05

%

Total assets - GAAP

$

16,049,814

$

16,048,819

$

16,129,668

$

16,044,332

$

15,072,808

Adjustment for Goodwill

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

(13,615)

Total tangible assets - non-GAAP

$

16,036,199

%

$

16,035,204

$

16,116,053

$

16,030,717

$

15,059,193

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP

9.33

9.33

%

8.85

%

8.66

%

8.96

%

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended March 31,

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income - GAAP

$

52,136

$

50,026

$

53,468

$

102,162

$

111,439

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

1,799

-

1,799

-

Tax on adjustments

-

(452)

-

(452)

-

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$

52,136

$

51,373

$

53,468

$

103,509

$

111,439

Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$

52,105

$

50,026

$

53,437

$

102,131

$

111,408

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

1,799

-

1,799

-

Tax on adjustments

-

(452)

-

(452)

-

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP

$

52,105

$

51,373

$

53,437

$

103,478

$

111,408

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$

0.95

$

0.92

$

0.98

$

1.87

$

2.04

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

0.03

-

0.03

-

Tax on adjustments

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$

0.95

$

0.94

$

0.98

$

1.89

$

2.04

Return on average assets - GAAP

1.34 %

1.26 %

1.50 %

1.30 %

1.57 %

Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$

52,105

$

50,026

$

53,437

$

102,131

$

111,408

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

1,799

-

1,799

-

Tax on adjustments

-

(452)

-

(452)

-

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders -non-GAAP

$

52,105

$

51,373

$

53,437

$

103,478

$

111,408

Average assets - GAAP

$

15,697,538

$

15,957,579

$

14,291,873

$

15,827,894

$

14,344,749

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP

1.34

%

1.29

%

1.50

%

1.31

%

1.57

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP

14.08 %

13.82 %

15.85 %

13.96 %

16.83 %

Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$

52,105

$

50,026

$

53,437

$

102,131

$

111,408

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

1,799

-

1,799

-

Tax on adjustments

-

(452)

-

(452)

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$

52,105

$

51,373

$

53,437

$

103,478

$

111,408

Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP

$

1,488,429

$

1,455,938

$

1,351,944

$

1,471,048

$

1,335,267

Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP

14.08

%

14.19

%

15.85

%

14.15

%

16.83

%

Efficiency ratio

37.31 %

55.23 %

35.02 %

39.42 %

34.81 %

Non-interest expense - GAAP

$

42,818

$

46,303

$

38,466

$

89,121

$

78,130

Adjustments:

FDIC special assessment

-

1,799

-

1,799

-

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

42,818

$

44,504

$

38,466

$

87,322

$

78,130

Net interest income plus non-interest income - GAAP

$

114,766

$

111,308

$

109,833

$

226,074

$

224,455

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP

37.31 %

39.98 %

35.02 %

38.63 %

34.81 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

%

ASSETS

Change

$

135,711

$

107,251

27

%

Cash and due from banks

Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions

1,129,922

852,483

33

%

Federal funds sold

11,132

17,958

(38) %

Cash and cash equivalents

1,276,765

977,692

31

%

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

1,174,389

990,921

19

%

Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $684,235 and $963,843, respectively)

767,258

1,057,306

(27) %

Restricted equity securities

11,300

7,307

55

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

11,174

3,981

181

%

Loans

12,332,780

11,604,894

6

%

Less allowance for credit losses

(158,092)

(152,272)

4

%

Loans, net

12,174,688

11,452,622

6

%

Premises and equipment, net

59,200

59,655

(1) %

Goodwill

13,615

13,615

- %

Other assets

561,425

509,709

10

%

Total assets

$

16,049,814

$

15,072,808

6

%

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

$

2,475,415

$

2,855,102

(13) %

Non-interest-bearing demand

Interest-bearing

10,783,977

9,433,117

14

%

Total deposits

13,259,392

12,288,219

8

%

Federal funds purchased

1,097,154

1,298,066

(15) %

Other borrowings

64,739

64,737

-

%

Other liabilities

117,951

58,315

102

%

Total liabilities

14,539,236

13,709,337

6

%

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at

-

-

-

%

June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,522,802

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024, and 54,398,025

54

54

-

%

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023

Additional paid-in capital

234,495

230,659

2

%

Retained earnings

1,322,049

1,190,920

11

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(46,520)

(58,662)

(21) %

Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

1,510,078

1,362,971

11

%

Noncontrolling interest

500

500

-

%

Total stockholders' equity

1,510,578

1,363,471

11

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,049,814

$

15,072,808

6

%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Interest income:

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

194,300

$

171,718

$

381,278

$

335,450

Interest and fees on loans

Taxable securities

16,158

11,570

32,137

22,465

Nontaxable securities

9

17

18

38

Federal funds sold

538

227

1,079

841

Other interest and dividends

16,535

6,124

39,738

12,184

Total interest income

227,540

189,656

454,250

370,978

Interest expense:

104,671

71,971

208,737

127,684

Deposits

Borrowed funds

16,994

16,434

37,143

33,742

Total interest expense

121,665

88,405

245,880

161,426

Net interest income

105,875

101,251

208,370

209,552

Provision for credit losses

5,353

6,654

9,721

10,851

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

100,522

94,597

198,649

198,701

Non-interest income:

2,293

2,142

4,443

4,076

Service charges on deposit accounts

Mortgage banking

1,379

696

2,057

1,138

Credit card income

2,333

2,406

4,488

4,095

Bank-owned life insurance income

2,058

2,496

5,289

4,117

Other operating income

828

842

1,427

1,477

Total non-interest income

8,891

8,582

17,704

14,903

Non-interest expense:

24,213

18,795

47,199

37,861

Salaries and employee benefits

Equipment and occupancy expense

3,567

3,421

7,124

6,856

Third party processing and other services

7,465

6,198

14,631

13,482

Professional services

1,741

1,580

3,205

3,234

FDIC and other regulatory assessments

2,202

2,242

6,107

3,759

Other real estate owned expense

7

6

37

12

Other operating expense

3,623

6,224

10,818

12,926

Total non-interest expense

42,818

38,466

89,121

78,130

Income before income tax

66,595

64,713

127,232

135,474

Provision for income tax

14,459

11,245

25,070

24,035

Net income

52,136

53,468

102,162

111,439

Dividends on preferred stock

31

-

31

31

Net income available to common stockholders

$

52,105

$

53,437

$

102,131

$

111,408

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

1.87

$

2.05

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.95

$

0.98

$

1.87

$

2.04

LOANS BY TYPE (In thousands)

Commercial, financial and

2nd Quarter 2024

1st Quarter 2024

4th Quarter 2023

3rd Quarter 2023

$

2,935,577

$

2,834,102

$

2,823,986

$

2,890,535

Real estate - construction

1,510,677

1,546,716

1,519,619

1,509,937

Real estate - mortgage:

Owner-occupied commercial

2,399,644

2,377,042

2,257,163

2,237,684

1-4 family mortgage

1,350,428

1,284,888

1,249,938

1,170,099

Other mortgage

4,072,007

3,777,758

3,744,346

3,766,124

Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage

7,822,079

7,439,688

7,251,447

7,173,907

Consumer

64,447

60,190

63,777

66,751

Total loans

$

12,332,780

$

11,880,696

$

11,658,829

$

11,641,130

SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses:

2nd Quarter 2024

1st Quarter 2024

4th Quarter 2023

3rd Quarter 2023

Beginning balance

$

155,892

$

153,317

$

152,247

$

152,272

Loans charged off:

Commercial financial and agricultural

3,355

1,842

2,831

4,783

Real estate - construction

-

-

89

19

Real estate - mortgage

119

67

14

-

Consumer

108

98

231

341

Total charge offs

3,582

2,007

3,165

5,143

Recoveries:

Commercial financial and agricultural

406

199

614

825

Real estate - construction

8

-

-

-

Real estate - mortgage

-

6

-

-

Consumer

15

9

39

11

Total recoveries

429

214

653

836

Net charge-offs

3,153

1,793

2,512

4,307

Provision for credit losses

5,353

4,368

3,582

4,282

Ending balance

$

158,092

$

155,892

$

153,317

$

152,247

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.31

%

1.32

%

1.31

%

Allowance for credit losses to total average

loans

1.31

%

1.33

%

1.32

%

1.31

%

Net charge-offs to total average loans

0.10

%

0.06

%

0.09

%

0.15

%

Provision for credit losses to total average

loans

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

Nonperforming assets:

Nonaccrual loans

$

33,454

$

34,457

$

19,349

$

20,912

Loans 90+ days past due and accruing

1,482

380

2,184

1,692

Other real estate owned and

repossessed assets

1,458

490

995

690

Total

$

36,394

$

35,327

$

22,528

$

23,294

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.28

%

0.29

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23

%

0.22

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

Nonperforming assets to earning assets

0.23

%

0.23

%

0.14

%

0.16

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

472.57

%

452.42

%

795.17

%

731.74

%

2nd Quarter 2023

$ 2,986,453 1,397,732

2,294,002

1,167,238

3,686,434

7,147,674

73,035

$ 11,604,894

2nd Quarter 2023

$ 148,965

4,358

-

131

111

4,600

1,233

-

-

21

1,254

3,346

6,654

$ 152,272

1.31 %

1.31 %

0.11 %

0.23 %

$ 16,897 5,947

832

$ 23,676

0.20 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

901.18 %

