ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce its inclusion in the D.A. Davidson’s Inaugural Best-of-Breed Bison report, a prestigious recognition that underscores the bank’s commitment to excellence and long-term success.

In an inaugural industry report released on September 28, 2023, D.A. Davidson named ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. as one of the first 17 companies that has qualified for the official Best-of-Breed Bison designation. The Best-of-Breed Bison report, a department-wide research initiative undertaken by D.A. Davidson, showcases the highest quality businesses under coverage at D.A. Davidson within the purview of institutional analysts. Each company is evaluated by 12 criteria across 5 different categories: Outstanding Business Opportunity, Enduring Moat, Exceptional Financials, Shareholder-Oriented Management, and Compelling Risk/Reward Profile. ServisFirst Bancshares excelled in several crucial areas of the Best-of-breed Bison methodology, as highlighted in D.A. Davidson’s report.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Best-of-Breed Bison distinction from D.A. Davidson. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional quality of our services," states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. "This achievement underscores our dedication to providing value to our clients and shareholders, and it reinforces our position as a leading financial institution.”

The report noted that “SFBS is an organic growth story that operates in select Southeastern metro markets – all benefitting from healthy economic growth, identified key industries and employers, and in-migration of people and businesses. The bank aims to continue opportunistic expansion in new metro markets over time… and, in an industry well known for rapid consolidation over past decades, SFBS is unique for its steadfast aversion to growth via acquisitions.”

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. stood out in areas such as trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value, favorable market dynamics, superior financial performance, and a shareholder-oriented management team.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $15 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Virginia Beach, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

