(Alliance News) - Servizi Italia Spa announced Monday that it bought back 11,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.5657, for a total value of EUR17,223.12.

As of today, the company holds 2.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 7.9 percent of its share capital.

Servizi Italia's stock closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR1.58 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

