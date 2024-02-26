February 26, 2024 at 11:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Servizi Italia Spa on Monday reported that it bought back 18,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.6818, for a total value of EUR30,272.74.

To date, the company holds 2.6 million treasury shares, representing 8.0 percent of its share capital.

Servizi Italia's stock is down 2.8 percent at EUR1.77 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

