January 26, 2024 at 09:22 am EST

(Alliance News) - Servizi Italia Spa announced Friday the restart of the share buyback program coordinated by broker Intermonte SIM Spa, which was approved by the board of directors on April 20 and subsequently suspended last Nov. 9.

The company holds 2.5 million treasury shares equal to about 7.9 percent of its share capital.

Servizi Italia is up 1.9 percent to EUR1.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

