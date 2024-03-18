(Alliance News) - Servizi Italia Spa announced Monday that between March 11 and March 15, it took over 20,083 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR1.7415 each and a total value of EUR34,974.77.

Thus, the company holds 2.6 million treasury shares or 8.1 percent of the share capital.

Servizi Italia on Monday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR1.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

