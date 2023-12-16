Servoteach Industries Limited announced the resignation of Avijit Vasu, Independent Director from Board of Directors of the Company. Date of Cessation is December 11, 2023. Name of Listed Entities in which Mr. Avijit Vasu, Independent Directors holding directorship indicating the category of Directorship and membership of Board Committee if any, Name of the Company: Kahali Craftistics Ltd. Position: Independent Director.
Servoteach Industries Limited Announces the Resignation of Avijit Vasu, Independent Director
December 16, 2023 at 02:19 am EST
