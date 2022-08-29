Log in
    SERVOTECH   INE782X01017

SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SERVOTECH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
88.50 INR   +4.98%
02:33pSERVOTECH POWER : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
02:33pSERVOTECH POWER : Book Closure
PU
08/09Servotech Power Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Servotech Power : Book Closure

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
27th August, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Compex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400051, Maharashtra

NSE Code: SERVOTECH

Sub.: Intimation for Record Date and Closure of Transfer Books

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other applicable provisions, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th September, 2022 to Friday, 30th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 18th AGM of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies act 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to its Members enabling them to cast their vote for all the resolutions as shall be set out in the AGM Notice. The remote e- voting period shall commence from Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) and shall end on Thursday, 29th September, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (IST) (both days inclusive).

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

FOR SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED

PRIYA PANDEY

Digitally signed by PRIYA PANDEY Date: 2022.08.27 17:05:59 +05'30'

PRIYA PANDEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

ICSI MEMBERSHIP No.: A35815

Servotech Power Systems Limited

CIN : L31200DL2004PLC129379

REGISTERED OFFICE: 806, 8th Floor, Crown Heights, Hotel Crown Plaza, Sector-10 , Rohini, New Delhi -110085 PLANT AND R&D :76A ,Sector-57, Kundli Industrial Area, Sonepat, Haryana-131028

Tel No : 011-41183117,• Sales: +91 9717691800,• Email : servotech@servotechindia.com , •Website:

www.servotech.in

Disclaimer

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 886 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2021 9,22 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 218 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 652 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED11.43%20
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.07%95 715
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.69%69 189
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.37%56 192
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.94%50 059
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.44%38 850