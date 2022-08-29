Servotech Power : Book Closure

27th August, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Compex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400051, Maharashtra

NSE Code: SERVOTECH

Sub.: Intimation for Record Date and Closure of Transfer Books

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other applicable provisions, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th September, 2022 to Friday, 30th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 18th AGM of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies act 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to its Members enabling them to cast their vote for all the resolutions as shall be set out in the AGM Notice. The remote e- voting period shall commence from Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) and shall end on Thursday, 29th September, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (IST) (both days inclusive).

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

FOR SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED