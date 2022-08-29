Servotech Power : Outcome of Board Meeting

27th August, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Compex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400051, Maharashtra

NSE Code: SERVOTECH

Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Board of Directors of Servotech Power Systems Limited ("Company"), upon recommendation of its Sub- Committees, at its meeting held on 27th August, 2022 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following:

Convening of 18 th Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Fixation of the 18 th AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 30 th September, 2022. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course. Closure of Register of Members

The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 24 th September, 2022 to Friday, 30 th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. Appointment of Internal Auditors

Re-appointment of M/s. Vibhor Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the internal auditor of the Company for the 2022-23. The brief profile is enclosed herewith and is marked as Annexure-I. Appointment of Scrutinizer

Appointment of Mr. Debabrata Deb Nath, Practicing Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No. 7775 and C.P No. 8612) as a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting Process.

The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 04:45 p.m. (IST).

The aforesaid information may be treated as relevant disclosure as required under Regulation 30 or any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015).

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

FOR SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED