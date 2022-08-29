Servotech Power : Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of Servotech Power Systems Limited ("Company"), upon recommendation of its Sub- Committees, at its meeting held on 27th August, 2022 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following:
Convening of 18th Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Fixation of the 18th AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course.
Closure of Register of Members
The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 24th September, 2022 to Friday, 30th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting.
Appointment of Internal Auditors
Re-appointment of M/s. Vibhor Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the internal auditor of the Company for the 2022-23. The brief profile is enclosed herewith and is marked as Annexure-I.
Appointment of Scrutinizer
Appointment of Mr. Debabrata Deb Nath, Practicing Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No. 7775 and C.P No. 8612) as a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting Process.
The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 04:45 p.m. (IST).
The aforesaid information may be treated as relevant disclosure as required under Regulation 30 or any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015).
Annexure-I
Brief Profile of M/s. Vibhor Gupta and Associates, Chartered Accountants
Vibhor Gupta & Associates is a reliable name in the industry as we aim to deliver the best experience to our customers. This has helped us build up a loyal customer base. We are engaged in the field of Accounts, Audits, taxation, investment, RBI Matters, Legal & Secretarial Services, Business Processing, Project Financing and other related fields.
We have a team of well experienced and motivated professionals. We not only provide our clients with business solutions under one roof but also regularly and timely upgrade their knowledge. We believe to stay ahead in the changing economy to provide our clients with the most consistent and prompt quality services such as outsource accounting services, payroll processing, tax consultancy and other accounting services.
PRIYA PANDEY
