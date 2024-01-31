Servotronics, Inc. announced that Harrison W. Kelly III has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over twenty years of experience in executive operations leadership and practical engineering across aerospace, automotive and medical device manufacturing, Dr. Kelly brings a wealth of expertise to lead the Company's operational and strategic initiatives. As the COO of Servotronics, Dr. Kelly will play a pivotal role in leading the Company's operations to meet the growing needs of its customers in the commercial aerospace industry, while supporting growth initiatives in other markets.

He will be focused on developing a robust overall supply chain through continuous improvement and quality initiatives, which is in alignment with the Company's long-term strategic plan. Dr. Kelly's track record of technical expertise, experience and success underscores the Company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the dynamic aerospace industry. Prior to joining Servotronics, Dr. Kelly served as the President of ProVision, LLC.

where he focused on developing quality and regulatory management systems and designing customized operational plans to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Dr. Kelly has also served as the Chief Quality Officer, Director of Engineering, Director of Operations, and Director of Quality Management Systems at Curbell, Inc.Dr. Kelly has previously been appointed as Professor of Practice and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the University at Buffalo, and has authored multiple book chapters and technical publications. Dr. Kelly was awarded Best Teaching Faculty of the Year by the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences University at Buffalo in 2021 and won the Impact Teacher Award from the National Society of Leadership and Success in 2022.

Dr. Kelly earned his Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University at Buffalo, a Master of Science in Applied and Mathematical Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in Theoretical Statistics from the University at Buffalo.