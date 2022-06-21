Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SES AI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SES   US78397Q1094

SES AI CORPORATION

(SES)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-06-14
4.160 USD   +12.13%
08:14aQichao Hu, CEO of SES, To Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
06/15INSIDER SELL : Ses AI
MT
06/06SES to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Summary 
Summary

Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, To Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

06/21/2022 | 08:14am EDT
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT.

Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, will provide an overview of SES and opportunities in Battery-as-a-Service. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series: Qichao Hu, CEO of SES AI Corp.
Date: June 23, 2022
Time: 2:00 P.M. (Eastern Time)
Location: Virtual Conference
Company Webcasting Link: Fireside Chat: SES AI Corp. (SES) CEO Qichao Hu Will Provide an Overview of SES’s technology and opportunities in Battery-as-a-Service.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
08:14aQichao Hu, CEO of SES, To Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
06/15INSIDER SELL : Ses AI
MT
06/06SES to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/24SES to Present at Citi's Lithium & Battery Virtual Day on May 26, 2022
BU
05/13SES AI CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : SES AI Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12SES Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/26SES Announces Timing of First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/18SES AI CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04/13SES AI Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 586 M 1 586 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 60,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Qichao Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rohit Makharia President & Chief Operating Officer
Jing Nealis Chief Financial Officer
Yongkyu Son Chief Technology Officer
Hong Gan Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES AI CORPORATION-58.19%1 586
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.86%176 410
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%74 510
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-14.33%28 726
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-9.27%11 567
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.3.61%9 170