  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SES AI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SES   US78397Q1094

SES AI CORPORATION

(SES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-11-14 am EST
5.280 USD   -4.00%
10:05aQichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES, To Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on November 18th
BU
11/09SES AI Q3 Loss Narrows, Shares Decline After Hours
MT
11/09Transcript : SES AI Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES, To Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on November 18th

11/14/2022 | 10:05am EST
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 am EST.

Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, will provide an update on the company’s technology and roadmap to commercialization. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series: Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES AI Corp
Date: November 18, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M. EST
Location: Virtual Conference
Company Webcasting Link: Fireside Chat: SES AI Corp. (SES) CEO Qichao Hu Will Provide an Update on the Company’s Technology and Roadmap to Commercialization.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -63,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 915 M 1 915 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 60,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qichao Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rohit Makharia President & Chief Operating Officer
Jing Nealis Chief Financial Officer
Yongkyu Son Chief Technology Officer
Hong Gan Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES AI CORPORATION-44.72%1 915
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.55%138 302
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%110 831
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.63%25 060
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.54%8 493
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.66%8 198