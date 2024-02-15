SES AI Corporation (SES) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, urban air mobility and other advanced applications, today announced it will release its 2023 fourth quarter and full year business results after market close on Monday, February 26, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346666868%C2%A0

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free): +1-833-470-1428

International: +1 404-975-4839

Access Code: 293516

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call at investors.ses.ai/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance lithium metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, urban air mobility and other advanced applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Shanghai and South Korea.

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

