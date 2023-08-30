SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) ("SES AI"), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023.

This live event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jing Nealis, in real time. Following a presentation by Ms. Nealis, the floor will open for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

SES AI will be presenting at 1:10 PM Eastern Time for 30 minutes on Thursday September 7, 2023.

Please click here to register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830438185/en/