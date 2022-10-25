Advanced search
    SES   US78397Q1094

SES AI CORPORATION

(SES)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-10-16
5.500 USD    0.00%
08:11aSES Announces Timing of Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/27SES AI Corporation announces that it will increase investment for Li-Metal battery development in South Korea
BU
09/14Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on SES AI Corporation With Hold Rating, $7 Price Target
MT
SES Announces Timing of Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/25/2022 | 08:11am EDT
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 9, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: earnings call webcast.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free):    

1 (833) 927 1758

International:     

1 (929) 526 1599

     
Access Code:     

516557

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event is over at investors.ses.ai/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

Source: SES AI Corporation


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -62,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 947 M 1 947 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Qichao Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rohit Makharia President & Chief Operating Officer
Jing Nealis Chief Financial Officer
Yongkyu Son Chief Technology Officer
Hong Gan Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES AI CORPORATION-44.72%1 947
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.29%135 895
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 540
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.39%23 383
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.89.34%7 960
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.68%7 831