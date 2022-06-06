Log in
05/24SES to Present at Citi's Lithium & Battery Virtual Day on May 26, 2022
BU
05/13SES AI CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12SES Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SES to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/06/2022 | 10:29am EDT
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.

RBC Global Mining & Materials Conference
Date: June 9, 2022
Location: New York City
https://www.rbccm.com/en/about-us/conferences.page

Evercore Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit
Date: June 14, 2022
Location: New York City
https://investors.evercore.com/static-files/0c8e7109-a773-4174-a471-588192973726

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 16, 2022
Location: New York City
https://conferences.db.com/americas/auto1regform

Credit Suisse 2022 Virtual Mobility Conference
Date: June 21, 2022
Location: Virtual
https://www.credit-suisse.com/us/en/investment-banking/global-markets/equities/cash-equities/corporate-access-calendar.html

Wells Fargo Electric Vehicle Mini Conference
Date: June 23, 2022
Location: New York City
https://wellsfargo.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Conference

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as Solid Energy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
