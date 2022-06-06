SES to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.

RBC Global Mining & Materials Conference

Date: June 9, 2022

Location: New York City

https://www.rbccm.com/en/about-us/conferences.page

Evercore Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

Date: June 14, 2022

Location: New York City

https://investors.evercore.com/static-files/0c8e7109-a773-4174-a471-588192973726

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: June 16, 2022

Location: New York City

https://conferences.db.com/americas/auto1regform

Credit Suisse 2022 Virtual Mobility Conference

Date: June 21, 2022

Location: Virtual

https://www.credit-suisse.com/us/en/investment-banking/global-markets/equities/cash-equities/corporate-access-calendar.html

Wells Fargo Electric Vehicle Mini Conference

Date: June 23, 2022

Location: New York City

https://wellsfargo.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Conference

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as Solid Energy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

