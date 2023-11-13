SES-imagotag Stock price
Equities
SESL
FR0010282822
Electronic Equipment & Parts
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 12:42:58 pm
|99.30 EUR
|-0.50%
|99.25
|-0.05%
|Oct. 30
|SES-imagotag Société Anonyme commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on June 23, 2023.
|CI
|Oct. 11
|Leon's Furniture Limited Expands Its Large-Scale Roll-Out of VUSION with SES-Imagotag
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|806 M 862 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,046 M 1,119 M
|Capitalization
|1,592 M 1,704 M
|Net income 2023 *
|114 M 122 M
|Net income 2024 *
|76.00 M 81.34 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,00x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|16.00 M 17.12 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|34.75 M 37.19 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,56x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
14,0x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
21,5x
|Employees
|600
|Yield 2023 *
0,62%
|Yield 2024 *
1,01%
|Free-Float
|50.83%
|1 day
|-0.50%
|1 week
|-6.32%
|Current month
|+5.19%
|1 month
|-5.61%
|3 months
|-10.70%
|6 months
|-34.93%
|Current year
|-18.61%
1 week
98.30
109.00
1 month
80.50
112.40
Current year
66.00
173.80
1 year
66.00
173.80
3 years
25.00
173.80
5 years
16.56
173.80
10 years
10.73
173.80
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Thierry Gadou CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|2012
Pascale Dubreuil DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2013
Thierry Lemaître DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|55
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Franck Moison BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2020
Hélène Ploix BRD
|Director/Board Member
|79
|2018
Thierry Gadou CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|2012
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.32%
|3 M€
|+31.57%
|0.93%
|11 M€
|-2.03%
|0.15%
|487 M€
|+4.98%
|0.15%
|191 M€
|+5.78%
|-
|0.14%
|109 M€
|+2.09%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|99.30
|-0.50%
|15 308
|23-11-10
|99.80
|-2.92%
|15,624
|23-11-09
|102.80
|-0.19%
|15,890
|23-11-08
|103.00
|-1.72%
|21,193
|23-11-07
|104.80
|-1.13%
|16,142
Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST
SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
SectorElectronic Equipment & Parts
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
99.80EUR
Average target price
182.92EUR
Spread / Average Target
+83.28%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-18.61%
|1 699 M $
|-12.70%
|23 383 M $
|+16.86%
|20 266 M $
|+21.16%
|11 345 M $
|-20.68%
|10 589 M $
|-24.66%
|9 526 M $
|+11.05%
|8 978 M $
|-2.53%
|8 905 M $
|+31.91%
|7 091 M $
|+20.96%
|5 675 M $