Stock SESL SES-IMAGOTAG
PDF Report : SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag Stock price

SESL

FR0010282822

Electronic Equipment & Parts

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:13 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for SES-imagotag After market 12:42:58 pm
99.30 EUR -0.50% 99.25 -0.05%
Financials

Sales 2023 * 806 M 862 M Sales 2024 * 1,046 M 1,119 M Capitalization 1,592 M 1,704 M
Net income 2023 * 114 M 122 M Net income 2024 * 76.00 M 81.34 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,00x
Net Debt 2023 * 16.00 M 17.12 M Net Debt 2024 * 34.75 M 37.19 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,56x
P/E ratio 2023 *
14,0x
P/E ratio 2024 *
21,5x
Employees 600
Yield 2023 *
0,62%
Yield 2024 *
1,01%
Free-Float 50.83%
Latest news about SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on June 23, 2023. CI
Leon's Furniture Limited Expands Its Large-Scale Roll-Out of VUSION with SES-Imagotag CI
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : SES-imagotag Société Anonyme, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 11, 2023 CI
SES-imagotag 'Unequivocally' Refutes New Allegations in Gotham City's Second Report MT
SES Imagotag: unequivocally rejects Gotham's second report RE
SES Imagotag surges 40%, defying new Gotham City report RE
France’s SES-imagotag Signs Multiple Deals Over North America Expansion MT
SES-imagotag to Initiate Legal Action Against Short-seller Gotham City MT
SES Imagotag refutes allegations made by hedge fund Gotham City RE
SES Imagotag says it did not overstate revenue, refuting allegations made by Gotham City RE
SES-imagotag Denies Profit Overstatement Allegations in Gotham City Report MT
It just won't go away
Global markets live: Amazon, Rivian, GSK, Apple, General Electric...
Analyst Recommendations on SES-imagotag

Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag awarded Platinum Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis, placing it in top 1% of companies evaluated AT
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag achieves Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis AT
Press releases SES-imagotag

Ses-imagotag : Disclosure of share buy-back transactions AT
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: Implementation of a share buyback program AT
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: Q3 2023 Sales AT
Ses-imagotag : Leon’s Furniture Limited, Canada’s largest home retailer, expands its large-scale roll-out of VUSION with SES-imagotag AT
News in other languages on SES-imagotag

Small Caps - Les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Mercati: i titoli preferiti dai fondi ribassisti in Europa e negli Stati Uniti
Markten: de favoriete aandelen van shortsellers in Europa en de VS
Märkte: Die bei Shortsellern beliebtesten Aktien in Europa und den USA
Mercados: Valores preferidos por los fondos bajistas en Europa y EE.UU.
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.50%
1 week-6.32%
Current month+5.19%
1 month-5.61%
3 months-10.70%
6 months-34.93%
Current year-18.61%
Highs and lows

1 week
98.30
Extreme 98.3
109.00
1 month
80.50
Extreme 80.5
112.40
Current year
66.00
Extreme 66
173.80
1 year
66.00
Extreme 66
173.80
3 years
25.00
Extreme 25
173.80
5 years
16.56
Extreme 16.56
173.80
10 years
10.73
Extreme 10.73
173.80
Managers and Directors - SES-imagotag

Managers TitleAgeSince
Thierry Gadou CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 2012
Pascale Dubreuil DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2013
Thierry Lemaître DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 55 2016
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Franck Moison BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2020
Hélène Ploix BRD
 Director/Board Member 79 2018
Thierry Gadou CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 2012
ETFs positioned on SES-imagotag

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
PROSHARES BIG DATA REFINERS ETF - USD ETF ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF - USD
1.32% 3 M€ +31.57%
AMUNDI CAC MID 60 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Amundi CAC MID 60 UCITS ETF - EUR
0.93% 11 M€ -2.03%
ISHARES MSCI EMU SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF - EUR
0.15% 487 M€ +4.98%
LYXOR MSCI EMU SMALL CAP (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST - EUR ETF Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist - EUR
0.15% 191 M€ +5.78% -
UBS ETF MSCI EMU SMALL CAP UCITS ETF A-DIS - EUR ETF UBS ETF MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF A-dis - EUR
0.14% 109 M€ +2.09%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 99.30 -0.50% 15 308
23-11-10 99.80 -2.92% 15,624
23-11-09 102.80 -0.19% 15,890
23-11-08 103.00 -1.72% 21,193
23-11-07 104.80 -1.13% 16,142

Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
Sector
Electronic Equipment & Parts
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SES-imagotag

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
99.80EUR
Average target price
182.92EUR
Spread / Average Target
+83.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electronic Equipment & Parts

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG Stock SES-imagotag
-18.61% 1 699 M $
HEXAGON AB Stock Hexagon AB
-12.70% 23 383 M $
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock BOE Technology Group Company Limited
+16.86% 20 266 M $
FLEX LTD. Stock Flex Ltd.
+21.16% 11 345 M $
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Stock Zebra Technologies Corporation
-20.68% 10 589 M $
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED Stock Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
-24.66% 9 526 M $
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD. Stock Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd.
+11.05% 8 978 M $
HALMA PLC Stock Halma plc
-2.53% 8 905 M $
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. Stock MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
+31.91% 7 091 M $
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd.
+20.96% 5 675 M $
Other Electronic Equipment & Parts
