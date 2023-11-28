With the signing of a new contract with a major French non-food retailer, SES-imagotag announces that it has passed the symbolic milestone of 50 major retailer customers in France, and now has an installed base of 9,000 stores in the country.
Over the last 24 months, the specialist in electronic shelf labeling for the retail sector has signed 10 new contracts with major names in the food and non-food sectors.
Thanks to this strong sales momentum, SES-imagotag expects its installed base in France to exceed 10,000 points of sale in the coming months, with the rapid deployment of a leading discount food retailer.
November 28, 2023 at 02:04 am EST
