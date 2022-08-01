SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD855456

The shares being referred to in this notification have been sold by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding (the "Placement").

As indicated in the press release of SES-imagotag dated 3 May 2022, SESIM notified to BOE Technology (HK) and BOE Smart Retail the exercise of its liquidity option (the "Management Liquidity Option") pursuant to the shareholders agreement between BOE Technology (HK) and SESIM, allowing SESIM to become a direct shareholder of SES-imagotag by withdrawing from BOE Smart Retail.

The Management Liquidity Option will be implemented by way of a share capital reduction of BOE Smart Retail (the "Capital Reduction"), pursuant to which BOE Smart Retail will deliver shares of SES-imagotag to SESIM in consideration for the Capital Reduction and the cancellation of the shares of BOE Smart Retail held by SESIM.

In order to maintain its current stake in SES-imagotag, SESIM placed a purchase order of 20% of the shares sold in the Placement, at the Placement Price.

The payment (in cash) by SESIM of the purchase price of the Shares of the company acquired in the Placement and the delivery of these shares will be deferred until the completion of the Capital Reduction and the delivery to SESIM of the SES-imagotag shares which will be delivered to it in consideration for the Capital Reduction, which shall occur before the end of September 2022.

