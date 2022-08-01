SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD855456

|
2022DD855456
|
01 août 2022
FR0010282822 - DD152645
INFORMATION
Déclaration individuelle relative aux opérations des personnes mentionnées à l'article L.621-18-2 du Code monétaire et financier sur les titres de la société
LA PRESENTE NOTIFICATION N'A PAS FAIT L'OBJET D'UN CONTROLE DE L'AMF ET EST ETABLIE
SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE EXCLUSIVE DU DECLARANT.
NOM /FONCTION DE LA PERSONNE EXERCANT DES RESPONSABILITES DIRIGEANTES OU DE LA PERSONNE ETROITEMENT LIEE :
BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited Société anonyme personne morale liée à Thierry Gadou, Président-Directeur Général
NOTIFICATION INITIALE / MODIFICATION:
Notification initiale
COORDONNEES DE L'EMETTEUR
NOM : SES IMAGOTAG
LEI : 969500U51BYOMEW9M549
DETAIL DE LA TRANSACTION
DATE DE LA TRANSACTION : 27 juillet 2022
LIEU DE LA TRANSACTION : Hors plateforme de négociation
NATURE DE LA TRANSACTION : Cession
DESCRIPTION DE L'INSTRUMENT FINANCIER : Action
INFORMATION DETAILLEE PAR OPERATION
PRIX UNITAIRE : 80.0000 Euro
VOLUME : 1 200 000.0000
INFORMATIONS AGREGEES
PRIX : 80.0000 Euro
VOLUME : 1 200 000.0000
TRANSACTION LIEE A L'EXERCICE DE PROGRAMMES D'OPTIONS SUR ACTIONS OU SUR UNE ATTRIBUTION D'ACTIONS GRATUITES OU DE PERFORMANCES : NON
DATE DE RECEPTION DE LA NOTIFICATION : 01 août 2022
COMMENTAIRES :
The shares being referred to in this notification have been sold by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding (the "Placement").
As indicated in the press release of SES-imagotag dated 3 May 2022, SESIM notified to BOE Technology (HK) and BOE Smart Retail the exercise of its liquidity option (the "Management Liquidity Option") pursuant to the shareholders agreement between BOE Technology (HK) and SESIM, allowing SESIM to become a direct shareholder of SES-imagotag by withdrawing from BOE Smart Retail.
The Management Liquidity Option will be implemented by way of a share capital reduction of BOE Smart Retail (the "Capital Reduction"), pursuant to which BOE Smart Retail will deliver shares of SES-imagotag to SESIM in consideration for the Capital Reduction and the cancellation of the shares of BOE Smart Retail held by SESIM.
In order to maintain its current stake in SES-imagotag, SESIM placed a purchase order of 20% of the shares sold in the Placement, at the Placement Price.
The payment (in cash) by SESIM of the purchase price of the Shares of the company acquired in the Placement and the delivery of these shares will be deferred until the completion of the Capital Reduction and the delivery to SESIM of the SES-imagotag shares which will be delivered to it in consideration for the Capital Reduction, which shall occur before the end of September 2022.
