    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
98.40 EUR   +3.80%
12:25pSES IMAGOTAG : Document AMF CP. 2022DD855456
PU
04:00aSES-imagotag Shareholders to Revise Ownership Structure Via Capital Reduction
MT
02:05aSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag: Evolution of the shareholding structure
AN
SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD855456

08/01/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
2022DD855456

01 août 2022

FR0010282822 - DD152645

INFORMATION

Déclaration individuelle relative aux opérations des personnes mentionnées à l'article L.621-18-2 du Code monétaire et financier sur les titres de la société

LA PRESENTE NOTIFICATION N'A PAS FAIT L'OBJET D'UN CONTROLE DE L'AMF ET EST ETABLIE

SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE EXCLUSIVE DU DECLARANT.

NOM /FONCTION DE LA PERSONNE EXERCANT DES RESPONSABILITES DIRIGEANTES OU DE LA PERSONNE ETROITEMENT LIEE :

BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited Société anonyme personne morale liée à Thierry Gadou, Président-Directeur Général

NOTIFICATION INITIALE / MODIFICATION:

Notification initiale

COORDONNEES DE L'EMETTEUR

NOM : SES IMAGOTAG

LEI : 969500U51BYOMEW9M549

DETAIL DE LA TRANSACTION

DATE DE LA TRANSACTION : 27 juillet 2022

LIEU DE LA TRANSACTION : Hors plateforme de négociation

NATURE DE LA TRANSACTION : Cession

DESCRIPTION DE L'INSTRUMENT FINANCIER : Action

INFORMATION DETAILLEE PAR OPERATION

PRIX UNITAIRE : 80.0000 Euro

VOLUME : 1 200 000.0000

INFORMATIONS AGREGEES

PRIX : 80.0000 Euro

VOLUME : 1 200 000.0000

TRANSACTION LIEE A L'EXERCICE DE PROGRAMMES D'OPTIONS SUR ACTIONS OU SUR UNE ATTRIBUTION D'ACTIONS GRATUITES OU DE PERFORMANCES : NON

DATE DE RECEPTION DE LA NOTIFICATION : 01 août 2022

COMMENTAIRES :

The shares being referred to in this notification have been sold by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding (the "Placement").

As indicated in the press release of SES-imagotag dated 3 May 2022, SESIM notified to BOE Technology (HK) and BOE Smart Retail the exercise of its liquidity option (the "Management Liquidity Option") pursuant to the shareholders agreement between BOE Technology (HK) and SESIM, allowing SESIM to become a direct shareholder of SES-imagotag by withdrawing from BOE Smart Retail.

The Management Liquidity Option will be implemented by way of a share capital reduction of BOE Smart Retail (the "Capital Reduction"), pursuant to which BOE Smart Retail will deliver shares of SES-imagotag to SESIM in consideration for the Capital Reduction and the cancellation of the shares of BOE Smart Retail held by SESIM.

In order to maintain its current stake in SES-imagotag, SESIM placed a purchase order of 20% of the shares sold in the Placement, at the Placement Price.

The payment (in cash) by SESIM of the purchase price of the Shares of the company acquired in the Placement and the delivery of these shares will be deferred until the completion of the Capital Reduction and the delivery to SESIM of the SES-imagotag shares which will be delivered to it in consideration for the Capital Reduction, which shall occur before the end of September 2022.

"Les données à caractère personnel collectées par le biais de ce formulaire font l'objet d'un traitement informatique réservé à l'usage exclusif de l'AMF pour l'accomplissement de ses missions. En application du règlement (UE) n° 2016/679 du 27 avril 2016 et de la loi n° 78-17 du 6 janvier 1978, le droit d'accès et le cas échéant, de rectification, d'effacement, d'opposition ou de limitation du traitement des données personnelles des personnes physiques les concernant, peut être exercé par courrier à l'adresse suivante : AMF - Délégué à la protection des données - 17 place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris ; et via le formulaire « données personnelles » accessible sur le site internet de l'AMF. Vous pouvez également introduire une réclamation au sujet du traitement de vos données auprès de la CNIL."

Disclaimer

SES-imagotag SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 601 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2022 21,2 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,15 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 68,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 494 M 1 524 M 1 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 31,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 94,80 €
Average target price 111,75 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Gadou Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Hélène Ploix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG26.06%1 524
HEXAGON AB-17.19%31 422
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.97%21 829
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-39.90%18 784
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-10.41%18 334
GOERTEK INC.-41.22%15 758