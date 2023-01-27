Advanced search
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:46:26 2023-01-27 am EST
115.60 EUR   +3.21%
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: 2022 Sales Outperform Growth Expectations
PU
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: 2022 Sales Outperform Growth Expectations
AT
01/18Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E880748
PU
SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E882094

01/27/2023 | 09:50am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

SES-imagotag SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E882094
PU
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: 2022 Sales Outperform Growth Expectations
AT
Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E880748
PU
Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E880354
PU
Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E879763
PU
SES-imagotag in Exclusive Talks to Buy French Data Analytics Company
MT
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag to make a Strategic Acquisition of a Data Company
AT
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme signed letter of intent to acquire In The Memory SAS.
CI
Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E879291
PU
PUMP / DUMP #57 : This week's gainers & losers
MS
Financials
Sales 2022 612 M 664 M 664 M
Net income 2022 21,0 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net Debt 2022 34,7 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 82,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 915 M 1 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SES-IMAGOTAG
SES-imagotag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 112,00 €
Average target price 154,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Gadou Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Hélène Ploix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG-8.20%1 915
HEXAGON AB7.48%30 600
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%22 304
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.40%19 996
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED24.93%16 191
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.40%16 071