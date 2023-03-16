Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SES-imagotag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:07:43 2023-03-16 am EDT
108.00 EUR   -0.92%
10:45aSes Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889710
PU
03/15Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889405
PU
03/15Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889398
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889710

03/16/2023 | 10:45am EDT
All news about SES-IMAGOTAG
10:45aSes Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889710
PU
03/15Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889405
PU
03/15Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E889398
PU
03/14Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E888854
PU
03/08SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/08SES-imagotag Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/08Transcript : SES-imagotag Société Anonyme, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
03/08Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag FY 2022 Results: Strong operating and financial performance de..
AT
03/06Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E887717
PU
03/01Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2023E887016
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 617 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2022 19,6 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 36,3 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 718 M 1 810 M 1 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SES-IMAGOTAG
Duration : Period :
SES-imagotag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 109,00 €
Average target price 172,16 €
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Gadou Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Hélène Ploix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG-10.66%1 810
HEXAGON AB1.97%28 103
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.49%22 501
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.40%19 061
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.22%14 791
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-7.32%11 979