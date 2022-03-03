SES-imagotag FY21 Results: Sharp improvement of operational and financial performance

Press release March 3, 2022

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of the SES-imagotag group commented: "2021 will forever stay in our minds as a turning point for our company and ecosystem. The rapid implementation of our Vusion-23strategic plan last year resulted in SES-imagotagfurther consolidating its position as premier Retail IOT platform in the world, enabling our clients to digitize their stores and leverage the best of the e-commerceand physical commerce worlds.

The Stellar growth of close to +50% in 2021, ahead of market growth, reflects at once the high attractiveness of our blended omni-channel solutions and the strength of our global supply chain, especially given the adverse conditions during the pandemic.

In 2021 we also validated the robustness of our business model and its continuing evolution towards more profitable and recurring software revenues by generating a +100 % EBITDA growth and turning in positive net income and cash-flow. This evolution also reduces our risk exposure to global inflation and supply chain issues.

The most important KPI for us though remains customer satisfaction. We are pleased to say that it is at an all-time high as more and more of our clients adopt our cloud and AI-based solutions. The world's best retailers choose the VUSION retail IoT platform by SES-imagotag because it's the most advanced, secured and future-proofcloud-to-edge IOT management platform.

Another KPI which we are progressing on is the Net-Zero global challenge. SES-imagotag's core company purpose centers around sustainability and transparency and is proving to be another major reason for talent, retailers and partners to choose us.

Although we know that this will be another difficult year in terms of supplies, we are confident regarding the outlook for 2022 and the growth and profitability objectives of our VUSION-23 plan."

2021 Activity

Sales up +46% at €423m

Sales amounted to €422.9m in 2021, representing +46% growth compared to last year, exceeding the target of €400m. This performance was driven by strong momentum in all European regions (+53.3%), which represented 75% of the total. Growth outside of Europe reached +26.5%, despite the strain on component supplies: the fourth wave of Covid during the 3rd quarter notably paralyzed the Jabil plant in Vietnam. This plant produces the VUSION smart labels for the United States, thereby negatively affecting activity in North America.

The growth in sales from value-added solutions (VAS) was significantly higher than the growth in label sales. Their weight in the mix has increased from 13% of total activity in 2020 to 15% in 2021.

Order entries over €600m, support the Group's future growth prospects

Order intake has continued to grow sharply over a number of semesters and has reached impressive levels of approximately €300m per six-month period, thus confirming the trajectory of our VUSION-23 plan.

With an increase of +32% to €601.8m in order entries during 2021, the Group has a book-to-bill in excess of 140%.

Strongest growth was recorded in Germany, France and especially in North America, where order entries more than doubled, reflecting the high demand in these regions.

