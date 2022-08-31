SES imagotag : Federated Co-operatives Limited and SES-imagotag sign 120-store expansion roll out

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has signed a 120-store expansion roll-out with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL), a Canadian based retailer. The roll out will take place during 2022 and early 2023, adding to the existing 30 stores installed with the VUSION IoT cloud platform. FCL will be able to continue to elevate in-store experiences, as well as enable them to efficiently manage, monitor and execute all their prices and markdowns at scale.

Mark Ennis, FCL Director of Retail Solutions commented: "SES-imagotag and its full suite of retail offerings has enabled the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) to increase in-store efficiencies and enable our Co-ops to provide a better consumer shopping experience. The VUSION cloud platform and the ability to leverage our exisiting Meraki wireless infrastructure has made our roll-out to local Co-op's a plug and play solution."

FCL intends to investigate the full depth of the SES-imagotag solutions, including pick to light, alternate displays, shelf hole monitoring, and video rails. These solutions are designed to improve operational efficiency as well as to engage with shoppers at the shelf-edge, and will all be piloted in the near future.

FCL plans to continue its expansion to the other locations of the retail chain, including home centers, convenience stores, agro centers and liquor stores where value can be realized both internally and for providing enhanced customer shopping experiences.

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America at SES-imagotag concluded: "We are excited to support such a large expansion with FCL's on-going digitization of their stores. The combination of FCL's diverse verticals and needs, along with the flexibility and customization of the SES-imagotag solution makes a perfect combination and partnership. We believe our value-added services, as well as the proven ROI with Captana will make this roll-out a continued success."