SES imagotag : How EUROSPAR boosted its sales in store

EUROSPAR Barrow Street is locatedThe store welcomes hundreds of customers on a daily basis, serving food and essential products. The newly-introduced 4-color labels have beenby the same team managing regular e-Paper labels. As part of their innovation roadmap, EUROSPAR volunteered to test, pilot and monitor the ROI ofin the world, with the aim of boosting their sales in store. 4-color tags are managed and monitored in the. To maximize their impact, larger formats have been fitted on end caps to boost sales in store. We are always on the lookout for new technologies to bring innovative solutions to our customers. Thanks to the new smart labels developed by SES-imagotag, we are finally able to properly showcase products in a highly-engaging way, while highlighting key information or content for our customers.Theseen in the store have been outstanding with an increase of +61% in sales compared to previous weeks, and +41% compared to other end caps without such labels.Shelves and end caps can be troublesome to maintain and animate; that is why more and more retailers likeHowever, these tags must haveto trigger purchasing decisions, even more so on end caps which are a known sales booster ensuring premium visibility, whether products are on promotion or not. Thanks to the new generation of displays used on these labels (4-color displays vs. 3 previously), EUROSPAR has finally been able to leverage a solution capable of enhancing the marketing impact of, while being able to monitor the return on investment and boosting in-store sales. End caps are one of the key components of our marketing and promotional strategy, as well as one of the prime locations of any grocery stores. It is fundamental for us to have a technology capable of boosting our campaigns and giving premium exposure to the products we decide to place there.The 4-color e-Paper technology and labelsEntirely managed in the Cloud and running on VUSION OS,thanks to the platform and technology developed by SES-imagotag., and manage them through the same software platform that they use for their regular digital tags, while being able to boost their sales in store. We were excited to be the first ones to deploy such labels in a physical store, and even more surprised by how easy the set up was. From the moment we received these new labels, we have been able to really give life to our end caps and boost our campaign efforts.In addition to the high-level impact of VUSION labels in terms of time and money saved, 4-color tags bring additional benefits thanks to their cutting-edge premium displays. Following their installation,When comparing the sales of the products highlighted by 4-color labels with other products featured on other End Caps,Thanks to these labels, we have been able to actually transform our shelves into Super End Caps. The results are astouding and confirm the high-impact of this new technology on shoppers. We plan on leveraging these labels more and more in the future. And also on regular shelves to highlight targeted products during specific marketing campaigns that we will be able to plan with brands.