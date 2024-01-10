SES-imagotag: name change to VusionGroup
The name change follows a resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on June 23.
SESimagotag remains the name of the main product division, pioneer and world leader in electronic labels, alongside the Group's other brands and solutions: VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence), Memory (data analysis), Engage (in-store advertising), PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).
