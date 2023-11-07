Disclosure of share buy-back transactions

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SES-imagotag discloses the following transactions carried out on Monday 30 October to Friday 3 November 2023 under the buyback program authorized by the 14th resolution of the SES-imagotag shareholders' meeting of 23 June 2023 and announced on 30 October 2023:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuer Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SES-imagotag 30/10/2023 FR0010282822 6,015 89.8127 XPAR SES-imagotag 30/10/2023 FR0010282822 1,363 89.6916 CEUX SES-imagotag 30/10/2023 FR0010282822 440 89.5248 TQEX SES-imagotag 30/10/2023 FR0010282822 277 89.5386 AQEU SES-imagotag 31/10/2023 FR0010282822 6,454 92.6031 XPAR SES-imagotag 31/10/2023 FR0010282822 1,556 92.7903 CEUX SES-imagotag 31/10/2023 FR0010282822 469 92.8832 TQEX SES-imagotag 31/10/2023 FR0010282822 318 92.7437 AQEU SES-imagotag 01/11/2023 FR0010282822 6,688 95.5882 XPAR SES-imagotag 01/11/2023 FR0010282822 1,724 96.1432 CEUX SES-imagotag 01/11/2023 FR0010282822 502 95.7610 TQEX SES-imagotag 01/11/2023 FR0010282822 328 95.8171 AQEU SES-imagotag 02/11/2023 FR0010282822 4,758 101.3967 XPAR SES-imagotag 02/11/2023 FR0010282822 1,079 101.6114 CEUX SES-imagotag 02/11/2023 FR0010282822 194 102.1340 TQEX SES-imagotag 02/11/2023 FR0010282822 215 102.1163 AQEU SES-imagotag 03/11/2023 FR0010282822 2,858 103.8659 XPAR SES-imagotag 03/11/2023 FR0010282822 678 103.8357 CEUX SES-imagotag 03/11/2023 FR0010282822 191 103.7550 TQEX SES-imagotag 03/11/2023 FR0010282822 217 104.0065 AQEU

Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 36,324 95.5235

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext™ Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

