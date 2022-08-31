Ses-imagotag : Federated Co-operatives Limited and SES-imagotag sign 120-store expansion roll out

Federated Co-operatives Limited and SES-imagotag sign 120-store expansion roll out

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has signed a 120-store expansion roll-out with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL), a Canadian-based retailer. The roll out will take place during 2022 and early 2023, adding to the existing 30 stores installed with the VUSION IoT cloud platform. FCL will be able to continue to elevate in-store experiences, as well as enable them to efficiently manage, monitor and execute all their prices and markdowns at scale.

Mark Ennis, FCL Director of Retail Solutions commented: ”SES-imagotag and its full suite of retail offerings has enabled the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) to increase in-store efficiencies and enable our Co-ops to provide a better consumer shopping experience. The VUSION cloud platform and the ability to leverage our exisiting Meraki wireless infrastructure has made our roll-out to local Co-op's a plug and play solution.”

FCL intends to investigate the full depth of the SES-imagotag solutions, including pick to light, alternate displays, shelf hole monitoring, and video rails. These solutions are designed to improve operational efficiency as well as to engage with shoppers at the shelf-edge, and will all be piloted in the near future.

FCL plans to continue its expansion to the other locations of the retail chain, including home centers, convenience stores, agro centers and liquor stores where value can be realized both internally and for providing enhanced customer shopping experiences.

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America at SES-imagotag concluded: “We are excited to support such a large expansion with FCL's on-going digitization of their stores. The combination of FCL's diverse verticals and needs, along with the flexibility and customization of the SES-imagotag solution makes a perfect combination and partnership. We believe our value-added services, as well as the proven ROI with Captana will make this roll-out a continued success.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan is focused on providing more than 160 local Co-ops across Western Canada with strategy and leadership, wholesaling, manufacturing, logistics, operational support, business-enabling services and marketing support. Together FCL and those local co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 24,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 620 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs and www.co-op.crs.

