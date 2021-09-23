Log in
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag : Coca-Cola to experiment SES-imagotags VUSION Ads technology in Japan

09/23/2021 | 01:35am EDT
Coca-Cola to experiment SES-imagotag's  
VUSION Ads technology in Japan

 

 

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, is pleased to announce that Coca-Cola will be using the VUSION Ads technology to deliver digital advertising and media content at the shelf in retail stores in Japan. This solution is based on cloud operated full HD shelf-displays (V:rail) allowing CPG brands to synchronize marketing campaigns across channels and display engaging content in stores.

 

This in-store advertising solution, already implemented in several countries around the world, will first be deployed in 22 locations across Tokyo's districts. Fully based in the Cloud, VUSION Ads will enable Coca-Cola to boost in-store visibility and presence through synchronized and contextualized messaging, by leveraging VUSION Rails (full HD LCD rail displays) and the associated Cloud platform.

 

VUSION Ads will help Coca-Cola to drive up sales and raise its brand awareness among shoppers, while at the same time reducing cost linked to campaign executions. Coca-Cola will also be able to monitor content and results in real-time thanks to the V:Cloud platform analytics.

 

Ritchie Huang, VP of Sales & Strategic Alliances APAC at SES-imagotag: “VUSION Ads is a solution designed to help brands to maximize in-store visibility, synchronize campaigns across channels, and to create sales uplifts. Being selected by Coca-Cola for a first roll-out in Japan is a clear sign that this technology will enable brands to achieve these goals, and that the platform that we have developed is providing them with a decisive in-store marketing and advertising solution.”

 

 

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext™ Paris

 

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications 

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m25vZ5dtam+al2yfacmZaGVlmmlml2CUbmPGmmGeZJzJmW1olJhqnJmeZnBilW1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71088-ses-imagotag_pr_cocacola_def.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
