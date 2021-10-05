Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SES-imagotag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-imagotag to equip its 94 stores

10/05/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-imagotag to equip its 94 stores

 

 

  • VUSION Cloud solutions will be deployed in 94 Unicoop Tirreno stores over the next two years
  • The Italian chain will also be able to test out new solutions such as Captana or VUSION Rail

 

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), global leader in smart electronic labels and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces that it has been chosen by Unicoop Tirreno to equip its 94 stores over the next two years, including 31 locations in 2021.

The Group will deploy its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform in all Unicoop Tirreno stores, helping the Italian retailer to automate prices and promotions, while ensuring remote live monitoring of in-store technology. Furthermore, Unicoop Tirreno will also deploy an in-store picking optimization solution based on the VUSION platform to boost curbside pickup order efficiency.

By leveraging cloud-managed Wi-Fi with the Cisco Meraki platform, Unicoop Tirreno can seamlessly connect SES-imagotag's IoT devices and provide a secure, high-performance wireless solution, while enabling significant infrastructure savings.

As part of this roll-out contract, the Italian cooperative is going to experiment the latest innovations developed by the Group:

  • Captana, a real-time shelf monitoring solution combining computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize on-shelf availability and to ensure merchandising compliance;
  • VUSION Rail, Full-HD LCD displays enhancing the in-store shopping experience, while enabling brands to synchronize marketing campaigns across channels and retail chains in real-time through the VUSION platform.

Armando Picuno, Operations Manager Unicoop Tirreno, commented: “We have selected
SES-imagotag for their technology, product and solutions roadmap, as well as their strong presence in Italy. Through this partnership, we will be able to accelerate our digital transformation, while benefiting from the best technologies in retail and a decisive local support.”

Alessio Gruffè, General Manager SES-imagotag Italy&Balkans added: “We are proud to be able to work with such an important grocery retailer in Italy. It's our goal to provide them with the best Retail IoT Cloud platform available, and to help them to become even more agile and competitive in such a dynamic market, which will cement a very important partnership to us”.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, concluded: “We are delighted to help Unicoop Tirreno in their digital journey through the roll-out of our solutions in their 94 stores. Our local teams will be dedicated to the success of this deployment with the clear target of improving in-store efficiency and the shopping experience at Unicoop Tirreno.”

 

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.   

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features. 

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

 

Contact

Shan – Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz - Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG1yYp1mlW6am3Kdk5doaZZqZ2dhxWadZpfLlGGZlp3GZ5xhl29jl52dZnBimGhu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71338-ses-imagotag_unicooptirreno_pr_final.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about SES-IMAGOTAG
02:05aSES-IMAGOTAG : Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-imagotag to eq..
PU
01:35aSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag: Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-..
AN
09/23SES-IMAGOTAG : Coca-Cola to experiment SES-imagotag's VUSION Ads technology in Japan
PU
09/23SES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag : Coca-Cola to experiment SES-imagotag’s VUSION Ads technology..
AN
09/20SES-IMAGOTAG SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME(ENXTPA : SESL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/07SES IMAGOTAG : Résultats semestriels 2021
PU
09/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ryanair, Hyundai, Adecco, Goldman Sachs, JD.com...
09/06SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
09/06SES-IMAGOTAG : Positive results in the first half of 2021
PU
09/06SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SES-IMAGOTAG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 399 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2021 3,10 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 810 M 941 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart SES-IMAGOTAG
Duration : Period :
SES-imagotag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51,40 €
Average target price 53,20 €
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Gadou Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Hélène Ploix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG38.73%941
HEXAGON AB24.96%39 203
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED14.67%28 787
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION30.70%27 288
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.83%26 648
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED22.38%20 785