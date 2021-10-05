Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-imagotag to equip its 94 stores

Unicoop Tirreno, a major Coop Italy cooperative, selects SES-imagotag to equip its 94 stores

VUSION Cloud solutions will be deployed in 94 Unicoop Tirreno stores over the next two years

The Italian chain will also be able to test out new solutions such as Captana or VUSION Rail

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), global leader in smart electronic labels and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces that it has been chosen by Unicoop Tirreno to equip its 94 stores over the next two years, including 31 locations in 2021.

The Group will deploy its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform in all Unicoop Tirreno stores, helping the Italian retailer to automate prices and promotions, while ensuring remote live monitoring of in-store technology. Furthermore, Unicoop Tirreno will also deploy an in-store picking optimization solution based on the VUSION platform to boost curbside pickup order efficiency.

By leveraging cloud-managed Wi-Fi with the Cisco Meraki platform, Unicoop Tirreno can seamlessly connect SES-imagotag's IoT devices and provide a secure, high-performance wireless solution, while enabling significant infrastructure savings.

As part of this roll-out contract, the Italian cooperative is going to experiment the latest innovations developed by the Group:

Captana, a real-time shelf monitoring solution combining computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize on-shelf availability and to ensure merchandising compliance;

VUSION Rail, Full-HD LCD displays enhancing the in-store shopping experience, while enabling brands to synchronize marketing campaigns across channels and retail chains in real-time through the VUSION platform.

Armando Picuno, Operations Manager Unicoop Tirreno, commented: “We have selected

SES-imagotag for their technology, product and solutions roadmap, as well as their strong presence in Italy. Through this partnership, we will be able to accelerate our digital transformation, while benefiting from the best technologies in retail and a decisive local support.”

Alessio Gruffè, General Manager SES-imagotag Italy&Balkans added: “We are proud to be able to work with such an important grocery retailer in Italy. It's our goal to provide them with the best Retail IoT Cloud platform available, and to help them to become even more agile and competitive in such a dynamic market, which will cement a very important partnership to us”.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, concluded: “We are delighted to help Unicoop Tirreno in their digital journey through the roll-out of our solutions in their 94 stores. Our local teams will be dedicated to the success of this deployment with the clear target of improving in-store efficiency and the shopping experience at Unicoop Tirreno.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

