    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-06-05 am EDT
163.80 EUR   +1.36%
12:35pSes-imagotag : The extraordinary general meeting of SES-Imagotag approves the issue of 1,761,200 warrants to Walmart Inc.
AT
05/23Ses-imagotag : Euronics extends its digitalization across the UK with SES-imagotag
AT
05/12Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag announces the availability of documents for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 2, 2023
AT
Ses-imagotag : The extraordinary general meeting of SES-Imagotag approves the issue of 1,761,200 warrants to Walmart Inc.

06/05/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
The extraordinary general meeting of SES-Imagotag approves the issue of 1,761,200 warrants to Walmart Inc.

  • The extraordinary general meeting approved by a very large majority the issue of warrants reserved for Walmart Inc.
  • This issue is part of the commercial agreement announced on April 27, 2023 between the Company and Walmart Inc.
  • One warrant will entitle to one SES-Imagotag share at a price of €112.19 per new share issued.

The extraordinary general meeting of SES-Imagotag (the “Company”), which met on 2 June 2023, approved at nearly 99% the issue of 1,761,200 warrants (“Warrant”), without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, to Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”). The Warrants entitle Walmart to subscribe for shares representing up to 10% of the Company's share capital, subject to certain conditions being met[1]. The main terms and conditions of the Warrants are described in the press release published by the Company on April 27, 2023 and available on its website (https://www.SES-Imagotag.com/fr/investisseurs/press-releases-documents/#).

Pursuant to the delegation of powers granted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting, the Company's board of directors decided, at the date hereof, to authorize the issue of the Warrants, which will be settled and delivered within the next few days.

[1] In particular, the Warrants may only be exercised by Walmart from the date on which the payments made to the Company by Walmart or its affiliates pursuant to the commercial agreement or other contracts or orders (the “Payments”) reach an amount of USD 700 million (the “Initial Vesting Condition”). Upon the occurrence of the Initial Vesting Condition, the Warrants will automatically vest in a proportion corresponding to the ratio of the total amount of the Payments to USD 3 billion, it being understood that (i) this amount will be assessed on a quarterly basis as long as the commercial agreement is in force and (ii) the Warrants will vest on a linear basis until full vesting when the total amount of the Payments reaches USD 3 billion.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZpyZZZmZJydnJ+dZppmZmhrbmZjw5GUbWeVxmmbZZzGmm5lmWZqmZecZnFhl2xp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80273-ses-imagotag_extraordinary_general_meeting_2-june-2023.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2023 815 M 874 M 874 M
Net income 2023 49,1 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2023 64,9 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,4x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 2 561 M 2 747 M 2 747 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 161,60 €
Average target price 183,90 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Gadou Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Hélène Ploix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG32.46%2 747
HEXAGON AB17.71%32 017
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.75%21 062
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.62%18 697
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.42%14 298
FLEX LTD.21.76%11 615
