Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SES-imagotag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag launches strategic partnership with Hornbach to drive Captana adoption in their stores

04/26/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces entering a strategic partnership with Hornbach, a leading DIY and home improvement German chain. The main focus of this collaboration will be to enable the implementation of Captana in their stores, the new leading-edge camera-based shelf monitoring, product recognition and out-of-shelf detection solution from SES-imagotag.

Thanks to Captana, Hornbach will benefit from best-in-class optical product recognition through its computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning features.

This revolutionary solution focuses on providing a simple and cost-effective answer to manage small parts inventory, one of the biggest current pain points for DIY retailers. As Captana will go live in Hornbach stores, shoppers will be able to scan unidentified products with a custom-made camera device and automatically recognize the exact SKU name, location and price. The German retailer will notably implement this solution in its Kitchen and Bath aisles, corresponding to hundreds of different items.

“I am incredibly happy about the close and highly-creative partnership in place with SES-imagotag”, explains Peter Rihm, Purchaser at Hornbach Baumarkt AG. “Their camera-based product recognition showcases the practical and application-oriented potential of in-store digital services for our customers and associates.”

Thomas Schwarz, Managing Director SES-imagotag Deutschland GmbH, concludes: “The strategic partnership launched with Hornbach, a leading European retailer, is a great motivation for our teams in Germany. I am delighted to benefit from the disruptive behavior of Hornbach, shown in their will to implement leading-edge innovations like Captana for their customers. We are committed to make the best out of this collaboration and help Hornbach to achieve its digital transformation.”

About Hornbach

HORNBACH is an independent, family-run and publicly listed major corporation, that in Fiscal Year 2020/2021 (balance sheet date of February 28, 2021) showed an increase in sales (net) of 15.6 percent to approx. 5.1 Billion Euro. Founded in 1877, HORNBACH is the only company in the DIY / home improvement sector that can look back at a company history spanning six generations. Currently, the group operates 161 DIY / home improvement and garden markets, as well as online shops in nine European countries. The sales concept and product lines are geared entirely to the needs of project customers and professionals. HORNBACH guarantees its customers permanent low prices and as such is the price leader in the market. The top-notch advice and the excellent service provided to customers has been certified by numerous independent tests and studies. As a pioneer, being the first retailer to open a combined home improvement and garden center (1968), a Megastore (1980) and the first home improvement store with a drive-in (2003), HORNBACH has a proven track record of being on the forefront of innovation. For decades now, HORNBACH is considered to be a job making machine: Now over 23,000 employees contribute to the success of the company.

www.hornbach.de

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features. 

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

Contact

Shan – Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin - Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGdrk8dnY2nGx25vYpxtZ2ljZm5nmpTHm2idxpacaZ3HbG9hxmyWmJbGZm9pnWZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/68812-ses-imagotag_captana_hornbach_final.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about SES-IMAGOTAG
02:05aSES-IMAGOTAG  : SES-imagotag launches strategic partnership with Hornbach to dri..
AN
04/09SES-IMAGOTAG  : SES-imagotag: Increase in Free Float
AN
04/07SES IMAGOTAG  : Expands Agreement With Walmart Canada For Tech Labeling System
MT
04/07SES IMAGOTAG  : to expand electronic shelf labelling technology in Walmart Canad..
PU
04/07SES-IMAGOTAG  : SES-imagotag to expand electronic shelf labelling technology in ..
AN
04/06SES IMAGOTAG  : and E Ink introduce new digital labels generation for marketing ..
PU
03/31SES-IMAGOTAG  : SES-imagotag 2020: Strong improvement in financial results
AN
03/31SES-IMAGOTAG  : Annual results
CO
03/30SES IMAGOTAG  : OKay Buurtwinkels (Colruyt Group) selects SES-imagotag
PU
03/30SES-IMAGOTAG  : OKay Buurtwinkels (Colruyt Group) selects SES-imagotag
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 289 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2020 -9,32 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 36,5 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -81,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 753 M 908 M 911 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart SES-IMAGOTAG
Duration : Period :
SES-imagotag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,50 €
Last Close Price 47,80 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Gadou Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Lemaître Senior Executive Vice President-Finance
Andreas Rößl Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Demoures COO, Senior EVP-Global Sales & Customer Service
Renaud Vaillant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG29.01%908
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.33%38 057
HEXAGON AB13.63%37 191
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED16.15%27 778
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.42%26 611
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.13%16 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ