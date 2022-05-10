Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SES S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/10 03:20:57 am EDT
8.173 EUR   -1.67%
02:51aNASA Selects SES Government Solutions to Support Near-Earth Communications
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : SES S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05SES Q1 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASA Selects SES Government Solutions to Support Near-Earth Communications

05/10/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Future NASA missions could rely on SES’s multi-orbit expertise and proven non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) innovation

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, in partnership with Planet Labs PBC (Planet), has been awarded a Funded Space Act Agreement from NASA’s Communications Services Project (CSP) to support the development and demonstration of near-Earth communication services in support of the agency’s future mission needs.

SES GS will partner with Planet to develop a real-time always-on low-latency connectivity solution enabled by SES’s geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellations, including O3b mPOWER, to further NASA missions. Planet brings over a decade of experience in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge low-cost Earth observation satellites and radio communication systems.

SES GS has been awarded nearly USD 29 Million through NASA’s Funded Space Act Agreement to demonstrate commercial radio frequency GEO C-band and MEO Ka-band relay networks for SATCOM services to spacecraft in low earth orbit. These services include routine missions, contingency operations, launch and ascent, and early operations phase communications.

The solution proposed by SES GS will deliver robust, reliable and cost-effective mission-oriented operations, enabling high-rate and high-capacity two-way communications. Under the agreement, the company will complete technology development and in-space demonstrations by 2025, with NASA intending to seek multiple long-term contracts to acquire services for near-Earth operations by 2030. The adoption of agile and innovative SATCOM service will support NASA in phasing out its proprietary systems, as well as other NASA-operated systems.

“We are excited to showcase our second-generation satellite constellation -- O3b mPOWER -- that will enable high data rates coupled with low-latency data relay communications to and from near-Earth orbit NASA assets,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “Combining the multi-orbit capabilities of SES, the global leader in delivering content and connectivity solutions via satellite, with that of Planet Labs, one of the world’s leading commercial imaging companies, will create the world’s first high-throughput commercial space relay service, enabling timely and data-driven decisions.”

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >
Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SES S.A.
02:51aNASA Selects SES Government Solutions to Support Near-Earth Communications
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : SES S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05SES Q1 2022 Results
BU
05/03COMNET and SES Extend Network Services Across Central America via SES-17 Satellite
BU
05/03COMNET and SES Extend Network Services Across Central America Via SES-17 Satellite
CI
05/03SES Renews Transponder Contracts With Sky UK
MT
05/03Sky UK Renews Capacity With SES in Latest Multi-Year Deal
BU
04/28SSi Canada Contracts SES's Newest Satellite to Meet Growing Customer Needs and Canadian..
BU
04/19SES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary Ge..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 803 M 1 899 M 1 899 M
Net income 2022 252 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2022 2 914 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 3 645 M 3 839 M 3 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SES S.A.
Duration : Period :
SES S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,28 €
Average target price 9,28 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Information Officer
Tsega Gebreyes-Lalude Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.19.22%3 839
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-18.84%4 289
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-1.72%2 559
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-9.48%1 889
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC-2.55%1 774
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.01%276