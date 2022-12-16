Advanced search
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-12-16 am EST
6.278 EUR   -4.47%
01:26pSES Inks EUR 300 Million Term Loan With European Investment Bank
BU
12/08SES Unit Changes Name to SES Space & Defense
MT
12/08SES Government Solutions Changes Name to SES Space & Defense, Reflecting New Strategy and Capabilities
BU
SES Inks EUR 300 Million Term Loan With European Investment Bank

12/16/2022 | 01:26pm EST
Regulatory News:

SES announced today it has entered into a EUR 300 million Term Loan with the European Investment Bank. The loan agreement provides for an availability period of 18 months during which SES can draw under the loan in multiple tranches, subject to fulfilling the common conditions precedent. Any given tranche can be priced based on a fixed or a floating rate, with a tenor of up to 7 years.

SES is rated Baa2, negative outlook by Moody’s and BBB, stable outlook by Fitch.

More details about the loan will be announced during a press event on 11 January 2023.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries about 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 926 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2022 285 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2022 3 375 M 3 589 M 3 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 2 817 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 8,55 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Information Officer
Ramanarayan V. Potarazu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.-5.74%2 996
COMCAST CORPORATION-29.76%149 633
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.22.31%6 345
GLOBALSTAR, INC.23.28%2 575
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-4.38%1 740
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-34.98%1 710