SES Inks EUR 300 Million Term Loan With European Investment Bank

Regulatory News:

SES announced today it has entered into a EUR 300 million Term Loan with the European Investment Bank. The loan agreement provides for an availability period of 18 months during which SES can draw under the loan in multiple tranches, subject to fulfilling the common conditions precedent. Any given tranche can be priced based on a fixed or a floating rate, with a tenor of up to 7 years.

SES is rated Baa2, negative outlook by Moody’s and BBB, stable outlook by Fitch.

More details about the loan will be announced during a press event on 11 January 2023.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries about 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005421/en/