    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:46 2022-10-05 am EDT
5.847 EUR   -0.22%
SES Proceeds With Share Capital Reduction

10/05/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Regulatory News:

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) has proceeded with the share capital reduction on 28 September 2022 in accordance with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders from 7 April 2022. The share capital was reduced by twenty-two million five hundred thousand Euros to six hundred ninety-six million four hundred eighty-three thousand Euro by cancellation of eighteen million shares which had been repurchased in accordance with the share buy-back programme announced on 6 May 2021.

The new shareholding information is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/company/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 911 M 1 905 M 1 905 M
Net income 2022 317 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2022 2 930 M 2 920 M 2 920 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 8,75%
Capitalization 2 581 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,86 €
Average target price 8,55 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Information Officer
Ramanarayan V. Potarazu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.-15.95%2 572
COMCAST CORPORATION-38.43%136 766
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.82%6 072
GLOBALSTAR, INC.51.72%3 169
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-22.03%1 921
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-2.55%1 773