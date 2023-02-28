Advanced search
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:31:27 2023-02-28 am EST
6.773 EUR   -3.96%
04:10aSES Publishes 2022 Annual Report
BU
02/27Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadcom...
MS
02/27Transcript : SES S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SES Publishes 2022 Annual Report

02/28/2023 | 04:10am EST
SES S.A., the leader in global content connectivity solutions, has today published its 2022 Annual Report, following the announcement of the company’s full year financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SES S.A.
04:10aSES Publishes 2022 Annual Report
BU
02/27Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadc..
MS
02/27Transcript : SES S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
02/27Ses : Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/27SES S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 20 April 2023
CI
02/27SES S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
02/23Luxembourg Announces Intent to Leverage SES's O3b mPOWER for Europe and NATO
BU
02/22SES to Deploy Satellite Network for Internet Access in French Guiana
MT
02/22SES and Marlink Signs 15-Year Agreement Leveraging SES 's Multi-Orbit Geostationary and..
CI
02/15Babcock Wins GBP400 Million Contract for UK's Military Satellite Communications System
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SES S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 933 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2022 296 M 313 M 313 M
Net Debt 2022 3 549 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 3 106 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SES S.A.
Duration : Period :
SES S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,05 €
Average target price 8,35 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Information Officer
Ramanarayan V. Potarazu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.15.80%3 290
COMCAST CORPORATION6.81%155 994
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.18.21%7 786
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-13.53%2 071
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-3.52%1 757
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY4.00%1 727