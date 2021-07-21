Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SES S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SES S A : New TV Channel BILD available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East

07/21/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free-to-air channel will be available as of 22 August

WeltN24, subsidiary of Axel Springer will be launching a new free-to-air high-definition (HD) channel – BILD – in August via SES’s prime ASTRA neighbourhood 19.2 degrees East in a new multi-year capacity agreement, both companies announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006306/en/

New TV Channel BILD available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

New TV Channel BILD available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

The new agreement will continue to see SES broadcast Welt and N24 Doku, two channels that are owned by WeltN24, the subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. BILD TV will be the third TV channel to be distributed via SES’s ASTRA satellites. Additionally, SES will provide signal uplink and playout services for the latest news channel.

The new free-to-air TV channel BILD will be available in HD via SES’s prime TV neighbourhood of ASTRA 19.2 degrees East at frequency 10.964,25 MHz as of 22 August.

The TV channel BILD will focus on the live broadcasting segment BILD LIVE, which will cover news and current affairs from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. On Sunday, BILD LIVE will broadcast sports content from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. BILD LIVE can be viewed in parallel on N24 Doku, WELT’s timeshift channel. The programming of BILD will continue to expand with documentaries, reports, live shows and talk shows on politics, sports and entertainment among many other topics.

“Going to the bakery and grabbing the BILD newspaper first thing in the morning is a daily ritual for many people in Germany. We are proud to help our longstanding partner Axel Springer SE expand their TV offering with this notable addition. Together, we will take BILD headlines into German living rooms with our satellites: BILD on TV, just as people know it,” said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH, part of SES.

Frank Hoffmann, Managing Director of WeltN24, said, “BILD is one of the biggest European brands in the media sector. Therefore it´s essential for us to be easily accessible to our audience via all channels, as soon as the channel launches.”

Follow us on:

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SES S.A.
02:51aSES S A : New TV Channel BILD available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East
BU
07/20SES : Statement of transactions in own shares from July 12, 2021 to July 16, 202..
BU
07/20SES : ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
BU
07/19SES S A : Unit Secures $14.5 Million Deal To Support US Base In Greenland
MT
07/19SES : Government Solutions Wins USD 14.5 Million Contract to Support Thule Air B..
BU
07/15SES S A : iSAT Africa and SES Networks to Provide Reliable 4G Services in East A..
BU
07/13SES S A : Led Group to Design Luxembourg Quantum Communications Infrastructure P..
MT
07/13SES :  Statement of transactions in own shares from July 5, 2021 to July 9, 2021
BU
07/08SES : Statement of transactions in own shares from June 28, 2021 to July 2, 2021
BU
06/30SES : Statement of transactions in own shares from June 21, 2021 to June 25, 202..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 794 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net income 2021 187 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2021 2 876 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 3 088 M 3 633 M 3 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SES S.A.
Duration : Period :
SES S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,79 €
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Technology Officer
Romain Bausch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.-12.05%3 479
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.4.13%5 593
GLOBALSTAR, INC.331.19%3 368
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS6.52%2 773
THAICOM27.49%393
INTELSAT S.A.23.44%65