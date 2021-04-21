SES S A : Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Accelerates Purpose-led ESG Programme in 2021

New commitment will see SES align ESG activities to the company’s sustainability and social ambitions, and develop a formal strategy and impact report

SES today announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, underscoring the company's purpose-led Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme.

By committing to the UN Global Compact framework, SES is now firmly aligning its long-standing societal and environmental impact efforts to the company’s purpose – doing the extraordinary in space to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth – and delivering on its ambitions to provide cloud-enabled, satellite-based intelligent connectivity and to make a difference worldwide.

The UN Global Compact is a corporate initiative that encourages both business and non-business organisations to establish and define strategies, policies and procedures aligned with the 10 principles of the Global Compact. SES is well aligned with these principles and will report on their execution.

Since SES’s establishment in Luxembourg in 1985, it has been making a difference to people’s lives worldwide by:

Delivering content, especially breaking news and sports event, over satellite TV

Enabling people and businesses in remote areas to stay connected through high-performance data services that directly affect health, education and economic outcomes

Allowing crews and passengers at sea and in the skies to be connected at all times no matter where they are

Providing governments with robust, resilient and secure networks for their operations and missions

Restoring communications networks in disaster-stricken areas

Under this new commitment, SES will evaluate its existing ESG activities while aligning them with the company’s purpose and ambitions, as well as with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to ensure that SES is making the necessary positive social and environmental impact on the world.

SES will also develop a formal impact strategy that will determine how to adopt best-in-class ESG policies while delivering services to its customers. It will also produce ESG reports that adhere to international standards to highlight the extent of SES’s impact.

“Whether through supporting education, remote health, disaster response, connecting populations or simply delivering entertainment, we are driven to leverage the best innovation in space to make life better for people here on the ground. Our team’s passion for making a positive difference in the world makes joining the UN Global Compact Initiative a straight-forward choice for SES and underscores our commitment to operating in the most sustainable and responsible way across our entire business,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,250 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

