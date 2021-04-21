Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SES S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SES S A : Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Accelerates Purpose-led ESG Programme in 2021

04/21/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New commitment will see SES align ESG activities to the company’s sustainability and social ambitions, and develop a formal strategy and impact report

SES today announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, underscoring the company's purpose-led Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006272/en/

SES Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Accelerates Purpose-led ESG Programme in 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

SES Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Accelerates Purpose-led ESG Programme in 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

By committing to the UN Global Compact framework, SES is now firmly aligning its long-standing societal and environmental impact efforts to the company’s purpose – doing the extraordinary in space to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth – and delivering on its ambitions to provide cloud-enabled, satellite-based intelligent connectivity and to make a difference worldwide.

The UN Global Compact is a corporate initiative that encourages both business and non-business organisations to establish and define strategies, policies and procedures aligned with the 10 principles of the Global Compact. SES is well aligned with these principles and will report on their execution.

Since SES’s establishment in Luxembourg in 1985, it has been making a difference to people’s lives worldwide by:

  • Delivering content, especially breaking news and sports event, over satellite TV
  • Enabling people and businesses in remote areas to stay connected through high-performance data services that directly affect health, education and economic outcomes
  • Allowing crews and passengers at sea and in the skies to be connected at all times no matter where they are
  • Providing governments with robust, resilient and secure networks for their operations and missions
  • Restoring communications networks in disaster-stricken areas

Under this new commitment, SES will evaluate its existing ESG activities while aligning them with the company’s purpose and ambitions, as well as with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to ensure that SES is making the necessary positive social and environmental impact on the world.

SES will also develop a formal impact strategy that will determine how to adopt best-in-class ESG policies while delivering services to its customers. It will also produce ESG reports that adhere to international standards to highlight the extent of SES’s impact.

“Whether through supporting education, remote health, disaster response, connecting populations or simply delivering entertainment, we are driven to leverage the best innovation in space to make life better for people here on the ground. Our team’s passion for making a positive difference in the world makes joining the UN Global Compact Initiative a straight-forward choice for SES and underscores our commitment to operating in the most sustainable and responsible way across our entire business,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram
Read our Blogs >
Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,250 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SES S.A.
02:51aSES S A  : Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Accelerates Purpose-l..
BU
04/19SES S A  : Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovatio..
PU
04/19SES  : Signs MoU with Kazakhstan Government on O3b mPOWER Connectivity Services
BU
04/13SES : ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
BU
04/13SES : Statement of transactions in own shares from April 5, 2021 to April 9, 202..
BU
04/01SES  : Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
BU
04/01SES S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 864 M 2 244 M 2 244 M
Net income 2021 170 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2021 2 971 M 3 575 M 3 575 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 2 912 M 3 506 M 3 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SES S.A.
Duration : Period :
SES S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33 €
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Technology Officer
Romain Bausch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SES S.A.-17.06%3 506
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.17%5 159
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS11.72%2 898
GLOBALSTAR, INC.165.80%1 514
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.49%355
INTELSAT S.A.-9.83%53
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ