  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SES S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02:21 2023-04-13 am EDT
6.108 EUR   +1.13%
02:51aSES Secures 75 Million of Multi-Year Video Contract Extensions
BU
04/06SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
BU
04/06SES S.A. Approves Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 20 April 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SES Secures 75 Million of Multi-Year Video Contract Extensions

04/13/2023 | 02:51am EDT
Series of SD and HD channel renewals on SES’s prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East shows German broadcasters view satellite as the most ideal way to reach their audiences

SES announced today that it has signed multi-year capacity agreements totalling more than €75 million in backlog with multiple German private and public broadcasters. The majority of renewals span several years and will enable millions of satellite TV households across Germany to continue watching SD and HD content, reinforcing SES’s position as the leading global content connectivity provider.

The renewal deals include both private and public broadcasters who are looking to maintain the broadest reach, highest quality and maximum reliability for their video content delivery, including:

  • QVC Germany – the live shopping broadcaster is renewing both SD and HD channels
  • Seven.One Entertainment Group – the broadcaster’s channel offering continues to be available in SD
  • Media Broadcast Satellite GmbH (MBS) – the provider of global satellite and terrestrial communications services is renewing capacity for SD channels
  • Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) – the public broadcaster is renewing its HD offering
  • HIGH VIEW – recently signed an extension with SES and has just launched additional channels

SES’s latest video contract extensions illustrate how both private and public broadcasters across Germany are leveraging SES’s satellites at the prime 19.2 degrees East orbital slot to directly reach more than 17 million satellite TV homes, surpassing other satellite or terrestrial operators in the country.

“Whether for news, entertainment, live sports, shopping or public service, audiences continue to demand access to a wide range of high-quality video content,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “The size of these deals and length of the contracts highlight that for both private and public broadcasters the most efficient way to reach millions of households and build the biggest audience is through satellite – today and well into the future.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 030 M 2 228 M 2 228 M
Net income 2023 2 519 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
Net Debt 2023 3 296 M 3 618 M 3 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 0,98x
Yield 2023 8,49%
Capitalization 2 653 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 298
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SES S.A.
Duration : Period :
SES S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,04 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Information Officer
Ramanarayan V. Potarazu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SES S.A.-0.82%2 912
COMCAST CORPORATION7.64%161 812
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.49%7 591
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-18.80%1 956
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY6.00%1 767
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-12.72%1 649
