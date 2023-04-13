SES Secures 75 Million of Multi-Year Video Contract Extensions

Series of SD and HD channel renewals on SES’s prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East shows German broadcasters view satellite as the most ideal way to reach their audiences

SES announced today that it has signed multi-year capacity agreements totalling more than €75 million in backlog with multiple German private and public broadcasters. The majority of renewals span several years and will enable millions of satellite TV households across Germany to continue watching SD and HD content, reinforcing SES’s position as the leading global content connectivity provider.

The renewal deals include both private and public broadcasters who are looking to maintain the broadest reach, highest quality and maximum reliability for their video content delivery, including:

QVC Germany – the live shopping broadcaster is renewing both SD and HD channels

Seven.One Entertainment Group – the broadcaster’s channel offering continues to be available in SD

Media Broadcast Satellite GmbH (MBS) – the provider of global satellite and terrestrial communications services is renewing capacity for SD channels

Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) – the public broadcaster is renewing its HD offering

HIGH VIEW – recently signed an extension with SES and has just launched additional channels

SES’s latest video contract extensions illustrate how both private and public broadcasters across Germany are leveraging SES’s satellites at the prime 19.2 degrees East orbital slot to directly reach more than 17 million satellite TV homes, surpassing other satellite or terrestrial operators in the country.

“Whether for news, entertainment, live sports, shopping or public service, audiences continue to demand access to a wide range of high-quality video content,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “The size of these deals and length of the contracts highlight that for both private and public broadcasters the most efficient way to reach millions of households and build the biggest audience is through satellite – today and well into the future.”

