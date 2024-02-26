SES: Starlink offer chosen by Virgin Voyages
The satellite operator points out that Virgin has become the first cruise operator to deploy the 'SES Cruise mPowered+ Starlink Pro service' technology, which combines medium earth orbit (MEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) technologies.
With a throughput of 1.5 Gbps for each ship, the solution implemented by SES and Starlink is set to offer Virgin Voyages' 'sailors' (passengers) unlimited access to Wi-Fi.
Launching in 2021, Virgin Voyages defines itself as an adults-only 'superyacht' brand, where passengers can access a wide range of restaurants, group fitness classes and soft drinks. It currently serves over 100 ports worldwide.
