Satellite operator SES announces the extension of its partnership with Telekom Srbija, a direct-to-home satellite TV provider in the Balkans, with the addition of two additional transponders and the extension of its capacity agreements until 2032.
Telekom Srbija will use this additional capacity to consolidate its m:Sat television platform at the 23.5 degrees East orbital position in order to expand its direct-to-home (DTH) television base in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.
We are giving Telekom Srbija the opportunity to consolidate and grow its subscriber base and channel offering while maintaining the reliability and service excellence its customers expect, it said.
Published on 09/11/2025 at 04:23 am EDT
