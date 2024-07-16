SES: extended TV partnership with Germany's RTL

SES announced on Tuesday that it has extended its long-term partnership with RTL with the signature of a new agreement for the transmission of the media group's channels in Germany and Austria in high quality.



Under the terms of the contract, RTL Deutschland's television offering will continue to be offered in very high definition (HD+) on the Luxembourg satellite operator's video platform.



The agreement covers the broadcast of standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content to 18 million subscriber households, from its transponder located at the 19.2 degrees East orbital position.



The agreement covers a dozen channels, including RTL, Vox, ntv, Nitro, Super RTL, Toffo plus, RTLup, Voxup, RTLZwei and the RTL UHD event channel.



In addition to the capacity agreement, SES will now provide RTL with uplink services from its facilities in Munich (Germany) and Betzdorf (Luxembourg).



On the Paris Bourse, SES shares rose by around 1.2% following this announcement, in a market down 0.8%.



