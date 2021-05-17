Log in
    SESGL   LU0088087324

SES S.A.

(SESGL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/17 03:10:20 am
6.553 EUR   +1.38%
SES  : Government Solutions Provides Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services for Combatant Command
BU
SES S A  : to Launch $120.2 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
SES :  Q1 2021 Results
BU
SES : Government Solutions Provides Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services for Combatant Command

05/17/2021 | 02:51am EDT
O3b medium earth orbit high-throughput low-latency satellite services continue to provide mission-critical communications to the edge

SES Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, in close partnership with a key U.S. Government customer, designed, developed and fielded an O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) reachback capability to provide mission-critical communications for a key combatant command. The awarded task order for USD 11.8 million is against the single-award USD 516.7 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for medium earth orbit (MEO) low-latency high-throughput satellite (HTS) services. This is the 15th task order awarded to SES GS on this BPA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005061/en/

SES Government Solutions Provides Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services for Combatant Command (Photo: Business Wire)

SES Government Solutions Provides Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services for Combatant Command (Photo: Business Wire)

With this agreement, SES Government Solutions expands its high-throughput, low-latency services in support of mission-essential combatant command requirements, as the customer needs evolve, by providing innovative, flexible and secure communications solutions.

Using O3b services, U.S. Government customers can take advantage of the field-proven capabilities to support the provisioning of enterprise services to deployed warfighters. The solution leverages the MEO constellation by providing fiber-like connectivity to austere deployed locations.

“The Department of Defense has vast and expansive information at their fingertips,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “Utilizing reachback technology gives our warfighters the information and support needed for mission success. By leveraging the O3b MEO constellation, deployed U.S. military personnel have access to near real-time decision-making intelligence at the tactical edge.”

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 858 M 2 255 M 2 255 M
Net income 2021 178 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2021 2 891 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 2 941 M 3 570 M 3 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33 €
Last Close Price 6,46 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Collar Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Esser Chairman
Ruy Jose Carvalho Pinto Chief Technology Officer
Romain Bausch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SES S.A.-16.23%3 570
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-11.52%9 973
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.20%4 976
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS11.56%2 886
GLOBALSTAR, INC.236.68%2 043
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.81%367