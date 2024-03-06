SES has signed a multi-year contract with TVMonaco, the Principality's public broadcaster, to launch and distribute its new HD channel to millions of homes across Europe, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa.

The channel is designed as a global broadcasting platform with news and information promoting tourism and innovation in Monaco, and illustrating Monegasque culture", explains the Luxembourg satellite operator.

