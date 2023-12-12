SES wins contract with US government agency

December 12, 2023 at 04:20 am EST Share

SES announced on Tuesday that its US subsidiary SES Space & Defense has been awarded a five-year contract by the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).



The agreement covers the retransmission of audio and video content, at a time when the USAGM has set itself the goal of broadcasting more than 4,000 hours of original programming to an audience of 215 million people in some 100 countries.



USAGM - formerly the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) - is the U.S. government agency responsible for overseeing U.S. government-funded international radio and television.



It oversees several Washington-funded state-owned media outlets abroad, including Radio Free Europe and Voice of America.



The contract amount was not specified.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.