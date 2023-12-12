SES announced on Tuesday that its US subsidiary SES Space & Defense has been awarded a five-year contract by the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
The agreement covers the retransmission of audio and video content, at a time when the USAGM has set itself the goal of broadcasting more than 4,000 hours of original programming to an audience of 215 million people in some 100 countries.
USAGM - formerly the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) - is the U.S. government agency responsible for overseeing U.S. government-funded international radio and television.
It oversees several Washington-funded state-owned media outlets abroad, including Radio Free Europe and Voice of America.
The contract amount was not specified.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
SES wins contract with US government agency
December 12, 2023 at 04:20 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023