Stock SESGL SES S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

SES S.A.

Equities

SESGL

LU0088087324

Wireless Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:29:14 2024-06-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.203 EUR -0.04% Intraday chart for SES S.A. +1.26% -12.67%
04:56pm SES : Target cut by -19.1% Alphavalue
May. 27 SES to Deliver High-speed Connectivity to Resorts World Cruises' Ship MT
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about SES S.A.

SES : Target cut by -19.1% Alphavalue
SES to Deliver High-speed Connectivity to Resorts World Cruises' Ship MT
SES: connectivity contract with Asian cruise operator CF
Resorts World Cruises Becomes First Asian Cruise Line to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service from SES CI
QVC Germany and QVC UK Signs Multi-Year Contract Extensions with SES in Germany and the UK CI
The market resurrects the Fed Put Our Logo
SES to Deploy Medium Earth Orbit Satellites in Colombia Under Inred Tie-up MT
SES: selected for connectivity services in Amazonia CF
INRED and SES to Provide High-Throughput Connectivity Across Colombia's Amazonas CI
SES: partner in the IRIS satellite constellation CF
Fitch Affirms SES Ratings Amid Takeover of Intelsat MT
Moody's Says No Immediate Impact on SES Ratings from Intelsat Deal MT
SES : Q1 24: Stable outlook overshadowed by big acquisition news Alphavalue
Global markets live: Adidas, Mercedes, McDonalds, Eli Lilly, PayPal, MicroStrategy, Tesla... Our Logo
SES to Acquire Satellite Peer Intelsat for $3.1 Billion MT
SES: agreement to acquire Intelsat CF
Transcript : SES S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
SES: 20% growth in adjusted net profit in Q1 CF
SES S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
SES S.A. Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024 CI
SES S.A. to Pay Semi-Annual Dividend in October 2024 and Final Dividend in April 2025 CI
SES S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire Reorganized ISA S.A. ?2.8 billion. CI
SES, Intelsat Said to Revisit Talks for Potential Merger MT
SES, Intelsat Reportedly Revive Talks on Potential Merger CI
SES to Roll Out High-Performance Connectivity Via Software-Enabled Satellite MT

Chart SES S.A.

Chart SES S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

SES S.A. has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES S.A. operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES S.A.'s video network carries over 6,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of around 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content.
Sector
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SES S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
5.205 EUR
Average target price
6.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.12%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Satellite Service Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
SES S.A. Stock SES S.A.
-12.67% 2.46B
COMCAST CORPORATION Stock Comcast Corporation
-9.53% 157B
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. Stock China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
-11.44% 9.09B
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Stock EchoStar Corporation
+18.47% 5.21B
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. Stock Iridium Communications Inc.
-30.47% 3.66B
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Stock Eutelsat Communications
+9.41% 2.38B
GLOBALSTAR, INC. Stock Globalstar, Inc.
-42.53% 2.05B
SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC. Stock SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
+32.66% 1.65B
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY Stock Al Yah Satellite Communication Company
-16.09% 1.46B
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. Stock AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
+27.22% 1.16B
Satellite Service Operators
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. SESGL Stock
  4. News SES S.A.
  5. Ses: Target cut by -19.1%