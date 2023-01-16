Advanced search
03:26:46 2023-01-16
6.647 EUR   +1.17%
du and SES Demo First Satellite-enabled 5G Mobile Backhaul Network in the Middle East

01/16/2023 | 02:51am EST
Connectivity delivered via SES’s medium earth orbit satellites accommodated du’s 5G backhaul requirements over remote areas across the region

SES and du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), a leading telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates, have successfully demonstrated the first satellite-enabled 5G backhaul in the Middle East utilising SES’s Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the two companies announced today.

The aim of the live demonstration was to demonstrate how SES’s current O3b constellation could extend 5G coverage to remote locations and support du’s enterprise customers including offshore energy sites with highly reliable, high throughput and low latency network connectivity.

The live Proof of Concept (POC) saw numerous tests conducted over an SES’s O3b satellite, including voice and data scenarios to measure quality of service performance and stress test load capacity. The low latency and high throughput 5G backhaul link showed O3b is an ideal solution for 5G satellite-enabled networks with Quality of Experience (QoE) at par with terrestrial backhauling technologies.

“du has vast experience using satellites for its own cellular backhaul, as well as for delivering satellite-enabled data communications services to our enterprise customers, but we need much better throughputs and low-latency performance to support our enterprise, cloud, and data growth applications. O3b mPOWER promises to provide the dedicated multi-gigabit per connection scale with cloud-optimised and low-latency performance to provide the required Quality of Experience (QoE) with the flexibility of satellite,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du.

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy & Product Officer of SES, said, “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with du on this demonstration of high-performance MEO services and how we can jointly deploy the Middle East’s first satellite-enabled 5G backhaul network. du can leverage more guaranteed-SLA bandwidth, with greater flexibility, via O3b mPOWER to rapidly generate new revenue streams by expanding high-quality 4G/5G to remote areas and by cost effectively connecting its enterprise customers.”

SES has already started deploying O3b mPOWER technology which will enable high-performance services with superior throughput, predictable low latency, and unmatched flexibility to meet traffic demand. The start of service for O3b mPOWER expected in 2023 will enable du and its customers to experience secure, carrier-grade performance supporting business-critical, cloud-based applications over the public internet or via a dedicated, private connection.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow. http://du.ae


© Business Wire 2023
