SES S A : Government Solutions Equips U.S. Air Force with SATCOM Capabilities

Multi-orbit satellite communications added to roster of advanced technology for ABMS tests

Reston, Va. 30 November 2020 - SES Government Solutions (SES GS) has been awarded an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) tests contract that allows to compete for individual task orders that together have a ceiling value of USD 950,000,000. The agreement is aimed at achieving the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

'As the need for technology and data on the battlefield increases, so does the need to access resilient and robust high-performance connectivity from anywhere in the world,' said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). 'The growing amount of sensor data, connected devices, and cloud computing done remotely at the tactical edge demands high throughput, low-latency connectivity that only a multi-orbit satellite solution can provide. By having the potential opportunity to be awarded task orders against this IDIQ, we're excited to enable technological advancement at ABMS and keep our military at the forefront of innovation.'

The extensive SES multi-orbit fleet of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites will be leveraged to develop, test and deliver data and connectivity services.

The agile nature of ABMS will enable the U.S. Air Force to rapidly acquire SATCOM capabilities through Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts over the next five years.

